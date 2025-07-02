Sharjah road closures in place for two months due to Etihad Rail work

A major commuter link in Sharjah will be closed to traffic for two months to allow for Etihad Rail construction work to take place.

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority said the route connecting Mleiha Road and Sharjah Ring Road, near University Bridge, would be closed to traffic with immediate effect until August 30.

The authority said the temporary measures were being introduced as part of Etihad Rail project works.

“We kindly urge all road users to use alternative routes and adhere to traffic safety guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety,” Sharjah RTA said on social media platform X.

The route is popular with motorists, with many using Sharjah Ring Road to gain access to the busy Emirates Road.

Rail plan gathers pace

Plans for an Etihad Rail passenger service station in Sharjah were announced in March last year.

The site will be situated close to the emirate's University City and be connected to the main UAE-wide line.

The area is a crucial location being close to Sharjah Airport and home to scores of educational institutions.

Once up and running, the new station will help to increase the number of passengers on Etihad Rail to about 14,000 a day during the week.

Etihad Rail's much-anticipated passenger train service is set to launch next year, marking a significant step forward for the country's infrastructure project.

The development was first revealed in message on X on May 9 that detailed a meeting between Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and a delegation from Etihad Rail. Progress made on construction and future plans were discussed at the meeting.

Etihad Rail in January said the first four passenger stations on the UAE-wide line would be in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah.

The passenger trains are set to travel at 200kph carrying up to 400 passengers. Travelling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai will take about 57 minutes, while a journey from the capital to Fujairah will take 105 minutes.

Separately, Etihad Rail in January announced plans for an electrified high-speed passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Dubai with its own set of stations.

Full speed ahead

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, inspect the UAE’s first passenger train fleet. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office Etihad Rail has announced plans for a high-speed passenger rail service between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office Sheikh Khaled on one of the trains. The service will cut the journey time between the emirates to 30 minutes. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office Inside one of the carriages. The trains will travel at up to 350kph. Victor Besa / The National Sebastien Mangeant, executive director of high-speed rail at Etihad Rail, ha said the service will support tourism. Victor Besa / The National Inside one of the passenger train carriages. The high-speed trains will help to reduce traffic between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Victor Besa / The National Plans are also in place for a railway connecting the UAE with Oman. Victor Besa / The National

Work on Etihad Rail began in 2009. Since 2016, two tracks spanning 264km have been in operation – with trains taking granulated sulphur from gasfields in Shah and Habshan to an export point in Ruwais.

When complete, the network will connect the seven emirates to the five neighbouring GCC states.

The line will ultimately link the UAE and Saudi Arabia from Fujairah Port to Ghuwaifat, through Khalifa Port and Jebel Ali Port.

A railway connecting the UAE with Oman is also planned.