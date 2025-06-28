'Without these labourers we are nothing': Dubai campaign delivers relief amid record heat

As the UAE officially enters summer − following the hottest May on record, with temperatures topping 50°C − authorities and community groups are stepping up efforts to protect outdoor workers from extreme heat.
In Dubai, the second year of the Al Freej Fridge campaign − Al Freej means neighbourhood in Arabic − is distributing cold drinks and frozen treats to thousands of frontline workers.
As temperatures neared the 40°C mark on Saturday, construction workers from developer Azizi Group received cooling treats from volunteers, including Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, and four of his grandchildren.
The campaign, led by neighbourhood community initiative Ferjan Dubai, with support from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the UAE Water Aid Foundation − also known as Suqia − and the UAE Food Bank, aims to distribute more than two million bottles of water, juice and frozen treats to Dubai’s frontline workers.
Employees including cleaners, construction workers, delivery drivers and landscapers across Dubai are set to benefit from the initiative over the summer months.
“Without these labourers we are nothing. Without them we can’t build anything in Dubai.” Mr Azizi told The National. “I came today to give small gifts to labourers to show them respect.”
Ibrahim Al Blooshi, director of sustainability and partnership at MBRGI said: “Today, we distributed 12,500 items to over 4,000 workers. The initiative will be running until August 23.”
Organisers say roaming refrigerated trucks and fixed fridges at worker accommodation ensure consistent access to cold drinks. Volunteers are also using personal vehicles to distribute beverages to sites across the city.
Halim Mondal, a 30-year-old Indian carpenter, told The National that it’s a good break from his routine work at Azizi Venice construction site in Dubai South. “Usually, we take break in the afternoon and rest. Today, they asked us to line up for some gifts.”
Shahzaib Alaldden, 28-year-old construction worker from Pakistan, said the initiative is a testament that Dubai really cares for its workers.
“I have an ice cream, a bottle of water and juice. It’s a beautiful gesture,” Mr Alaldden told The National.
“I’ve been working in Dubai for six months in Azizi group. With the rise of summer temperatures, our managers make sure that we have enough water and good labour conditions.”
The campaign comes as Dubai authorities ramp up enforcement of the midday break rule. The annual ban prevents labourers from carrying out any work under direct sunlight between 12pm and 3pm throughout the three-month period.
An estimated half million construction workers in Dubai are expected to benefit from the Ministry of Labour’s three-month mandatory midday break regulation this year.