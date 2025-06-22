My Dubai Rent: Content creator considers buying home he has rented for past four years

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader’s home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don’t like

Four years after first renting a villa in Dubai as a temporary base, Jordanian content creator and gamer Bibi Zumot is considering buying the property in Damac Hills 2.

Mr Zumot, who has 35,000 followers on social media, has transformed the two-bedroom villa into a gaming-themed haven to serve as both his home and a creative space for content production.

The 29-year-old pays Dh180,000 ($49,000) a year to live to live there. He invited The National into his home to show us why it's so special to him.

Why did you choose to live here?

I had spent most of my life in Al Ain with my parents. After graduating from college and securing a job in Dubai, I decided to move. First I was sharing an apartment with a friend, and four years ago I started looking for a quiet place.

I looked at several villas but this was the best. I’ve been here ever since, and I'm thinking seriously about buying it. I do content on social media platforms and streaming to followers when I play games from the villa. It's a quiet area that helps me to focus on my content creation, plus it's accessible for deliveries. You couldn't wish for any better.

What do you get for your money?

It is a spacious two-bedroom villa, with a kitchen and big living room where you can have friends over.

The location is perfect as I can easily drive for 20 minutes to reach my work in Dubai Media City. The community is nice and there are friendly neighbours.

The compound is secure with gates and very good maintenance. It is a good choice for families and professionals looking for affordable homes with a modern touch.

Is there much around where you live?

There's a variety of restaurants and a supermarket. It is close to the Al Qudra desert and Global Village too. There is a lot of greenery and parks for a walk, as well as a gym.

How have you made the apartment feel like home?

Being a gamer and content creator, I used a gaming theme. One of the rooms is just for streaming and making videos.

I used a pop culture theme inside the villa with decoration, pictures and paintings. I’m a bachelor and don’t cook, so I rarely use the kitchen.

Is there anything you would change about where you live?

Nothing major, but the only problem is it’s a bit far from the city. It has well-connected highways but there was no delivery services when I first moved here. Things have changed since the community grew.

