Abu Dhabi restaurant closed over food safety violations

An Abu Dhabi restaurant has been shut down after a food safety inspection.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) announced on Friday that Al Rabia Restaurant, in Gayathi – Al Dhafra Region – has been administratively closed due to food safety violations.

A post on X states that practices in the restaurant pose a “serious risk to public health”.

It follows the closing down of five restaurants and one supermarket in the emirate last month.

Lahore Garden Grill Restaurant & Cafeteria in Al Khalidiya; Karak Future Cafeteria in Abu Dhabi Island; and Al Maqam Corner Restaurant, Pak Ravi Restaurant (branch 1) and Salty Desi Darbar Restaurant, all in Musaffah Industrial Area, were closed, as was the Rich & Fresh Supermarket in Mohammed Bin Zayed City.

All food outlets undergo regular inspections to ensure high food safety standards, Adafsa said. The authority also urged the public to report any violations, including suspected food contamination or non-compliance, by calling the Abu Dhabi Government’s freephone number on 800 555.

Driving up standards

The authority carries out tens of thousands of inspections each year in an effort to protect the health of the public and take enforcement action against restaurants that break the rules.

The National spent a day with food inspectors last year to take a closer look at how they work to raise food health standards.

The authority said outlets with confirmed cases of food poisoning are shut with immediate effect and cannot reopen until they pass an inspection.

Establishments where customers previously suffered food poisoning and outlets that had complaints made against them through official channels are most likely to be under enhanced scrutiny, as is any business that was given a low grade in previous inspections.

Assessments are conducted at restaurants, cafes, cloud kitchens and schools, as well as businesses that recently received a licence to operate. Inspections happen without notice and can vary in frequency.

Watch: A day with Abu Dhabi's food inspectors