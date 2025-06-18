Three UAE schools named as finalists in global contest

Three UAE schools have been named as finalists in a global contest that highlights institutions for their innovation, environmental awareness, community collaborations and much else.
Dubai British School Jumeirah Park, Arbor School in Dubai and Applied Technology Schools – Umm Al Quwain Campus are named in the top 10 in different categories of the World’s Best School Prizes.
Run by T4 Education, the World’s Best School Prizes were founded in 2022 with the aim, organisers say, of sharing “the best practices of schools that are changing lives in their classrooms and far beyond their walls”.
The contest is split into five categories, with DBSJP shortlisted for Community Collaboration, Arbor School for Environmental Education and ATS-UAQ for Innovation.
The other categories are Overcoming Adversity and Supporting Healthy Lives, with the winners in each category to be chosen by a judging panel and announced in October. There is an additional Community Choice Award selected by public vote.
Along with the other finalists, the three UAE schools will be invited to the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi on November 15 and 16, when they will share their experiences with education experts from around the globe.
Alan Williamson, chief executive of Taaleem, which runs DBSJP, said the company was “immensely proud” that the school had “deservedly” been named as a top 10 finalist.
“This international recognition reflects the outstanding work of the school’s dedicated teachers, talented students and highly supportive community,” he said.
“Their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and inclusion exemplifies the very best of Taaleem’s educational values.”
DBSJP, which has a kindergarten, primary school and secondary school, has been named as a Community Collaboration finalist for what T4 Education described as “a community-driven approach that integrates families and the broader community into the learning journey”. This, the competition organisers said, meant every child had “a personalised pathway to success”.
“Driven by community involvement, the comprehensive model gives equal weight to sports, art and academia to ensure every child is seen and every talent is nurtured,” T4 Education said.
“With academic achievement a primary focus in the region, the role of sports and the arts in shaping personal development has often been neglected and the school sought to address this.”
T4 Education praised the school for its inclusivity efforts, especially for children with special needs.
Top-class education
Arbor School, a kindergarten, primary school and secondary school in Al Furjan, Dubai, secured its place as an Environmental Education finalist for integrating eco-literacy into its curriculum.
The aim is to develop children who can tackle real-world problems in areas such as waste reduction and energy efficiency.
“Embedding sustainability, ethical stewardship and environmental education into its learning model was a direct response to the critical role education plays in addressing ecological challenges,” T4 Education said.
The school campus has six biodomes, described as “living laboratories”, where pupils can learn in a hands-on way about sustainability, ecosystems and plant cultivation.
Pupils have been involved in projects such as the Dubai Oyster Project, for which they worked alongside conservation groups and local restaurants to restore reefs off Dubai, and have their own eco-council, eco-ambassadors and what the school calls eco-influencers.
The school has tried to reduce its environmental footprint by cutting waste, conserving energy and having buses powered by biodiesel.
ATS-UAQ secured its Innovation finalist spot thanks to a career-focused and project-based curriculum.
"This recognition holds deep meaning for our community, where passionate teachers and ambitious students work together each day with the dream to rise, lead, and inspire," said Rasha Diab, vice principal of Applied Technology Schools - UAQ.
"Being named among the top 10 most innovative schools globally affirms that with unity, purpose and belief in education, excellence can thrive anywhere. It also reflects our commitment to preparing the next generation of scientists, engineers and technicians who will lead the UAE’s innovative and future-focused industries — a vision that drives all we do at ATS schools."
Pupils are prepared for industry through “clusters”, which include workshops, hands-on learning experiences and brainstorming sessions, allowing them to focus on fields such as business, AI, health sciences or education.
“This vocational and technical training, combined with a curriculum that blends core academic subjects, ensures graduates are accepted into top universities and thrive in careers directly related to their chosen cluster,” T4 Education said.
Vikas Pota, the founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said a good education “has never been more important”.
“It is in schools like Dubai British School Jumeirah Park, Arbor School and Applied Technology Schools – Umm Al Quwain Campus where we find the innovations and expertise that give us hope for a better future,” he said.
“Congratulations on becoming finalists for the World’s Best School Prizes 2025. Leaders and schools around the world have so much to learn from these inspirational UAE institutions.”
T4 Education describes itself as a global platform that brings together more than 200,000 teachers in at least 100 countries, offering professional development and networking.