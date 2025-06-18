Three UAE schools named as finalists in global contest

Three UAE schools have been named as finalists in a global contest that highlights institutions for their innovation, environmental awareness, community collaborations and much else.

Dubai British School Jumeirah Park, Arbor School in Dubai and Applied Technology Schools – Umm Al Quwain Campus are named in the top 10 in different categories of the World’s Best School Prizes.

Run by T4 Education, the World’s Best School Prizes were founded in 2022 with the aim, organisers say, of sharing “the best practices of schools that are changing lives in their classrooms and far beyond their walls”.

The contest is split into five categories, with DBSJP shortlisted for Community Collaboration, Arbor School for Environmental Education and ATS-UAQ for Innovation.

The other categories are Overcoming Adversity and Supporting Healthy Lives, with the winners in each category to be chosen by a judging panel and announced in October. There is an additional Community Choice Award selected by public vote.

Pupils learn in the biodome at Arbor School in Dubai. Photo: T4 Education

Along with the other finalists, the three UAE schools will be invited to the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi on November 15 and 16, when they will share their experiences with education experts from around the globe.

Alan Williamson, chief executive of Taaleem, which runs DBSJP, said the company was “immensely proud” that the school had “deservedly” been named as a top 10 finalist.

“This international recognition reflects the outstanding work of the school’s dedicated teachers, talented students and highly supportive community,” he said.

“Their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and inclusion exemplifies the very best of Taaleem’s educational values.”

DBSJP, which has a kindergarten, primary school and secondary school, has been named as a Community Collaboration finalist for what T4 Education described as “a community-driven approach that integrates families and the broader community into the learning journey”. This, the competition organisers said, meant every child had “a personalised pathway to success”.

“Driven by community involvement, the comprehensive model gives equal weight to sports, art and academia to ensure every child is seen and every talent is nurtured,” T4 Education said.

“With academic achievement a primary focus in the region, the role of sports and the arts in shaping personal development has often been neglected and the school sought to address this.”

T4 Education praised the school for its inclusivity efforts, especially for children with special needs.

Top-class education

Arbor School, a kindergarten, primary school and secondary school in Al Furjan, Dubai, secured its place as an Environmental Education finalist for integrating eco-literacy into its curriculum.

The aim is to develop children who can tackle real-world problems in areas such as waste reduction and energy efficiency.

“Embedding sustainability, ethical stewardship and environmental education into its learning model was a direct response to the critical role education plays in addressing ecological challenges,” T4 Education said.

Applied Technology Schools – Umm Al Quwain Campus is in the running for an award. Photo: T4 Education

The school campus has six biodomes, described as “living laboratories”, where pupils can learn in a hands-on way about sustainability, ecosystems and plant cultivation.

Pupils have been involved in projects such as the Dubai Oyster Project, for which they worked alongside conservation groups and local restaurants to restore reefs off Dubai, and have their own eco-council, eco-ambassadors and what the school calls eco-influencers.

The school has tried to reduce its environmental footprint by cutting waste, conserving energy and having buses powered by biodiesel.

ATS-UAQ secured its Innovation finalist spot thanks to a career-focused and project-based curriculum.

"This recognition holds deep meaning for our community, where passionate teachers and ambitious students work together each day with the dream to rise, lead, and inspire," said Rasha Diab, vice principal of Applied Technology Schools - UAQ.

"Being named among the top 10 most innovative schools globally affirms that with unity, purpose and belief in education, excellence can thrive anywhere. It also reflects our commitment to preparing the next generation of scientists, engineers and technicians who will lead the UAE’s innovative and future-focused industries — a vision that drives all we do at ATS schools."

Pupils are prepared for industry through “clusters”, which include workshops, hands-on learning experiences and brainstorming sessions, allowing them to focus on fields such as business, AI, health sciences or education.

“This vocational and technical training, combined with a curriculum that blends core academic subjects, ensures graduates are accepted into top universities and thrive in careers directly related to their chosen cluster,” T4 Education said.

Vikas Pota, the founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said a good education “has never been more important”.

“It is in schools like Dubai British School Jumeirah Park, Arbor School and Applied Technology Schools – Umm Al Quwain Campus where we find the innovations and expertise that give us hope for a better future,” he said.

“Congratulations on becoming finalists for the World’s Best School Prizes 2025. Leaders and schools around the world have so much to learn from these inspirational UAE institutions.”

T4 Education describes itself as a global platform that brings together more than 200,000 teachers in at least 100 countries, offering professional development and networking.

Afcon 2019 SEMI-FINALS Senegal v Tunisia, 8pm Algeria v Nigeria, 11pm Matches are live on BeIN Sports

RESULTS 6pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 1 (PA) $55,000 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Rajeh, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Musabah Al Muhairi (trainer) 6.35pm: Oud Metha Stakes – Rated Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Get Back Goldie, William Buick, Doug O’Neill 7.10pm: Jumeirah Classic – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Sovereign Prince, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.45pm: Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Hypothetical, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.20pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 2 (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Hot Rod Charlie, William Buick, Doug O’Neill 8.55pm: Al Bastakiya Trial – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Withering, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 9.30pm: Balanchine – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner: Creative Flair, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

RESULTS 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group 1 (PA) Dh119,373 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner: Brraq, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Taamol, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (Turf) 1,800m

Winner: Eqtiraan, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial (TB) Dh183,650 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Soft Whisper, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Hypothetical, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,000m

Winner: Etisalat, Sando Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

Key recommendations Fewer criminals put behind bars and more to serve sentences in the community, with short sentences scrapped and many inmates released earlier.

Greater use of curfews and exclusion zones to deliver tougher supervision than ever on criminals.

Explore wider powers for judges to punish offenders by blocking them from attending football matches, banning them from driving or travelling abroad through an expansion of ‘ancillary orders’.

More Intensive Supervision Courts to tackle the root causes of crime such as alcohol and drug abuse – forcing repeat offenders to take part in tough treatment programmes or face prison.

Sarfira Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal Rating: 2/5

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances

Family reunited Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was born and raised in Tehran and studied English literature before working as a translator in the relief effort for the Japanese International Co-operation Agency in 2003. She moved to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies before moving to the World Health Organisation as a communications officer. She came to the UK in 2007 after securing a scholarship at London Metropolitan University to study a master's in communication management and met her future husband through mutual friends a month later. The couple were married in August 2009 in Winchester and their daughter was born in June 2014. She was held in her native country a year later.

Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE squad Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Vriitya Aravind Fixtures Friday, November 1 – Oman v UAE

Sunday, November 3 – UAE v Netherlands

Thursday, November 7 – UAE v Oman

Saturday, November 9 – Netherlands v UAE

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20101hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20135Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Six-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh79%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A