UAE waives overstay fines for Iranian citizens due to Israel conflict

The UAE on Tuesday announced it would waive overstay fines for Iranian citizens facing delays leaving the Emirates because of travel restrictions imposed due to the Israel-Iran conflict.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said the measures would apply to residents and visitors holding any type of entry visa.

The decision has been made under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed in solidarity with those caught up in “exceptional circumstances” affecting the region.

Emirates has suspended flights to the Iranian capital Tehran until June 30 and flydubai has halted services to Iran until the same date.

Iran closed its airspace following a barrage of missile attacks launched by Israel on Friday. The two countries have continued to trade fire.

“This measure comes in response to the exceptional circumstances in the region and aims to ease the burden on this group, who have been unable to return to their home country due to airspace closures and flight suspensions,” the ICP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Iranian citizens in the UAE are urged to register for the exemption through the smart services platform or visit Customer Happiness Centres across the country.

Call for diplomacy

The UAE was among a group of 20 countries who have criticised the situation in the Middle East, caused by what they called Israel’s aggression against Iran. The group called for diplomacy and dialogue to restore stability.

The foreign ministers of Algeria, Bahrain, Brunei, Chad, the Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya and Mauritania rejected military campaigns as a solution. Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey and Oman also condemned the escalation.

“There’s an imperative need to halt Israeli hostilities against Iran, which comes during a time of increasing tension in the Middle East, and to work towards de-escalation, to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and restoration of calm,” a joint statement said.

