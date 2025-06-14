Al Ain fans dream big as team prepares for Fifa Club World Cup kick-off

Al Ain supporters are setting their expectations high ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup, drawing inspiration from the club’s remarkable 2018 run to the final.

Facing a formidable group that includes European giants Juventus and Manchester City, as well as Morocco’s Al Wydad AC, fans remain optimistic about the tournament that begins on Sunday.

Suhail Al Muarrami, 38, a passionate supporter, believes Al Ain can defy the odds.

“We were the champions of Asia last year. We came second in the 2018 tournament and our aim is to go far this year despite being in the toughest group,” Mr Al Muarrami told The National.

“We can get one point from Juventus in the opening game and compete with other teams. I believe Al Ain can go through the group stage.”

Emirati Suhail Al Muarrami has high hopes for Al Ain. Photo: Suhail Al Muarrami.

Travel plans

Mr Al Muarrami will travel on Friday, June 13, to Washington DC and plans to attend all of Al Ain's matches in the tournament.

“I will stay and support the team if we qualify for the next round," he said.

"I will travel with a group of loyal supporters and we hope to stay until the end of the tournament.”

He added it could be difficult for fans in the UAE to watch the matches live due to time difference with the US. “I don’t have a problem as I will be in the stadium but it will be a hassle for people watching from the UAE,” he said.

Mr Al Muarrami has supported the club since childhood and travels with the team to different countries whenever there is a match outside the UAE.

“All people in Al Ain support the club and we teach the love of the club to our children. I have club membership. The passion of Al Ain fans is unmatched.”

Emad Sowan, from Jordan, who has been an Al Ain supporter from a young age, attends the final of the Asian Champions League, which Al Ain won. Photo: Emad Sowan.

Watching from afar

Emad Sowan, 35, from Jordan, has been an Al Ain supporter from a young age. He was planning to travel but broke his knee seven months ago.

“I still can’t walk properly. I was planning to go and even had my visa done but don’t think I can make it,” Mr Sowan told The National.

His plan B is to watch the matches from home despite the time difference.

“The matches are at a bad time for people living in the UAE and region. Still, I will stay late watching and supporting my team. It is history to witness.”

Mr Sowan said all the fans are looking to repeat the 2018 achievement when Al Ain came second in the tournament.

“We hope we can go far in the tournament. It is hard but not impossible in football,” he said. “Juventus are not in good shape, and I think we have an opportunity to win against them. Twenty years ago, Al Ain won against Juventus.”

Al Ain are giants of UAE football, and have twice been Asia’s best side. They took several significant scalps on their way to becoming the first Emirati participants in this new event.

Their extraordinary journey to AFC Champions League glory last season included wins over Al Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Al Hilal of – the albeit injured – Neymar.

In the final, they demolished a Yokohama F Marinos side who were coached by Harry Kewell.

