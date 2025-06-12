UAE President invited to G7 summit in Canada

President Sheikh Mohamed has been invited to attend the G7 summit in Canada.

The invitation was sent by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for the June 15 to 17 event, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

The invitation reflects the international recognition the UAE enjoys, Wam reported, as well as its constructive role in bolstering international co-operation and joint efforts to enhance global economic stability and address shared global challenges such as energy security, advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

The summit will take place in Kananaskis, Alberta. While there, the G7 – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – are expected to discuss issues such as global peace and security, economic stability and AI.

The UAE has played a key role in international efforts to halt conflicts around the world, serving as a mediator for a series of prisoner swaps between Ukraine and Russia, and issuing continued calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The Emirates has also served as a global leader in harnessing the responsible use of emerging AI technology in recent years.

Sheikh Mohamed also attended the G7 summit in Italy last year.

He was invited by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to an expanded gathering of the annual assembly.

