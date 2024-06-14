President Sheikh Mohamed attends G7 summit in Italy

President Sheikh Mohamed is attending a two-day summit of G7 leaders on Friday at which he is due to discuss artificial intelligence and energy.

The UAE President was invited by the host, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to an expanded gathering of the annual assembly of the heads of the world's largest developed economies.

Sheikh Mohamed, who was accompanied by a delegation of senior UAE officials, will take part in the talks, which have a focus on strengthening efforts to promote international co-operation on leading global challenges.

Against a backdrop of rising global tension, the summit will see leaders of the Group of Seven – including US President Joe Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron and Japanese premier Fumio Kishida – gathered at the southern Italian resort of Borgo Egnazia, Puglia.

Read More G7 urges Iran to cease and reverse nuclear activities

At the conclusion of the summit the G7 is preparing a communique that highlights the result of talks on migration, sanctions on Russia and Iran's nuclear programme. The second half of the summit has been reserved for discussions on the Indo-Pacific and economic security.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomes Pope Francis in Savelletri for the G7 summit. AFP

Pope Francis will also make a historic appearance, becoming the first head of the Catholic Church to address a G7 summit. He will discuss the impact of AI on humanity.

The EU, which attends G7 summits as an unofficial eighth member, earlier this year approved the world's first comprehensive rules to govern AI.

At a global level, G7 leaders in Japan last year announced a working group on AI's “responsible” use, tackling issues from copyright to disinformation.

In addition to Sheikh Mohamed and Pope Francis, G7 leaders have also invited King Abdullah II of Jordan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Also attending is UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, plus the heads of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the African Development Bank and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.