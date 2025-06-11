Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE on Thursday

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the UAE on Thursday to discuss strengthening ties between the countries.
Mr Sharif will be in Abu Dhabi for a day-long visit, Pakistani officials said.
The Pakistani leader will be accompanied by Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, plus other senior federal ministers.
“The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE,” a spokesman from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Mr Sharif is scheduled to meet UAE leaders to discuss issues of bilateral, regional and global interest, the ministry said.
His visit will seek to bolster relations between the two countries, deepen economic ties and collaboration, added officials.
Mr Sharif met President Sheikh Mohamed on his last visit to the UAE in February, and also attended the World Governments Summit in Dubai.
During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Sharif reviewed efforts to bolster co-operation and strengthen economic and trade ties.
Sheikh Mohamed earlier met Mr Sharif in the city of Rahim Yar Khan in January, during a visit to Pakistan.
The UAE is home to about 1.7 million Pakistani citizens and relations between the two countries date back to the foundation of the Emirates in 1971.
