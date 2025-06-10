Prozac users in the UAE concerned as supplies of 'life-changing' drug dry up

Prozac users in the UAE are concerned about dwindling supplies after its global discontinuation last year, sparking conversations among patients and psychiatrists about available alternatives.

Considered a cornerstone treatment for conditions like depression and anxiety, the medication is now fast disappearing from pharmacy shelves as stocks dry up.

Internationally, the medication is widely available under other brand names however in the UAE Prozac has historically been the only option with this formula.

Finding alternatives

Prozac, which was manufactured by US drug company Lilly, is the brand name for fluoxetine, a type of medication known as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI). It has been used for mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, premenstrual dysphoric disorder and bulimia nervosa since its launch in 1987.

It is available on the market as a controlled medication and accessible to patients when prescribed by a psychiatrist.

Now, patients may have to source their medication out of the country or try alternative pharmaceuticals, such as Zoloft (sertraline) or Cipralex (escitalopram), which have different base formulations and therefore different side effects depending on a person's biology.

“This decision is not related to the safety or efficacy of the medicine, but reflects the availability of broad alternative treatments and evolving business priorities,” a Lilly spokesperson told The National.

“We encourage patients currently on Prozac to speak to their healthcare provider about treatment options available to them. While no new supplies are being planned, limited stock may still be available locally through licensed distributors.”

The National was able to locate some Prozac at pharmacies with leftover stocks at the time of writing, but many contacted were completely out.

Dr Teizeem Dhanji, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist at Dubai's Sage Clinics, said now might be a good time for people to reassess their medication needs. Photo: Sage Clinics

Global antidepressants usage

While Prozac has been one of the most widely prescribed drugs of its kind for decades, the global antidepressant market is growing rapidly. It was valued at $18.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5 per cent from 2025 to 2034, when it is forecasted it will be worth $37.9 billion, according to Global Market Insights.

This is being driven predominantly by mental health awareness and rising demand for effective treatments for various conditions.

'Impact was life-changing'

One Dubai-based mother, who wished to remain anonymous, is concerned for her 11-year-old daughter, who has been taking Prozac for the past 18 months. "She is autistic and struggles with severe anxiety, OCD and specific phobias," she told The National. "We tried other SSRIs before, but none were effective. Prozac has been the only medication that made a noticeable difference, particularly for her OCD symptoms."

The mother said since they'd heard Prozac is going out of stock in the UAE, they've been trying to source an alternative fluoxetine product from their home country. "Switching to another SSRI is not a viable option for her right now ... I trust that the authorities will take this matter seriously and work toward a solution, especially for children and families who rely on this medication for daily functioning and well-being."

Dubai resident Victoria McKeown, who lived with “crippling” anxiety for years until she was prescribed Prozac, is also concerned about the lack of availability in the future.

“While I wouldn’t describe myself as clinically depressed, I tried several antidepressants over the years with little effect,” she told The National. “That changed when I was prescribed a low dose of Prozac. The impact was life-changing – not just for me, but for those around me.”

Ms McKeown’s psychiatrist contacted her to say she will need to consider trying medications that had previously been ineffective. “Right now, it seems my only option is to travel overseas, obtain a prescription there, and bring it back with me," she said. "It’s incredibly disheartening that a medication which has helped so many people is no longer available here.”

Experts are hopeful that an appropriate alternative will soon be available in the market, however. Dr Teizeem Dhanji, a child and adolescent psychiatrist and medical director at Dubai’s Sage Clinics, said there is currently no confirmed guidance from authorities, but “it is expected that substitute options will be introduced in due course”.

The National has contacted the Emirates Drug Establishment for more details on when an alternative will be registered, but there was no confirmation at the time of writing.

There are many fluoxetine-based products available across the world, but Prozac was the only one in the UAE. Photo: AP Phot

What patients can do now

Dr Dhanji advised individuals taking fluoxetine to consult their treating psychiatrists to discuss the best course of action. “Clinicians can help develop a personalised plan to safely and gradually taper the current medications and transition to an appropriate alternative if necessary," she said. "There are a number of safe and effective antidepressant options available in the UAE and so patients should consult their psychiatrist early.”

It may also give some individuals the chance to reassess treatment needs and explore additional coping strategies or therapeutic options that may complement or replace medication, Dr Dhanji added.

But the disruption could have a significant impact on the market, said Antony Bainbridge, head of clinical services and clinical lead at Resicare Alliance, a UK-based assessment and residential provider for children with mental health issues that plans to open a Dubai boarding facility soon.

Mr Bainbridge said the lack of a substitute could require potentially disruptive changes in medication, particularly for patients who respond well to fluoxetine. “Alternative SSRIs like sertraline, citalopram and paroxetine are available, but they have different side effect profiles and may not be as effective for every individual.”

Patients switching from Prozac to another SSRI may experience withdrawal symptoms, relapse or other side effects during the transition, he added. “The unavailability may lead to worsening of symptoms in some patients, increasing the burden on mental health services.”

Mr Bainbridge also expressed concerns that patients could resort to unregulated or illegal sources to obtain the medication, “posing significant safety risks”.

