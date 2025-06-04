UAE Justice Minister has phone call with Irish counterpart over extradition of suspected Kinahan gang member

The UAE's Minister of Justice has praised the co-operation with Ireland that led to the extradition of a suspected member of an organised crime gang from Dubai to Dublin.

Sean McGovern, who is believed to be a member of the Kinahan organised crime group, landed in Dublin on Thursday evening, having flown on an Irish military aircraft. He was brought to a court in the Irish capital where he was charged with murder.

He also was charged with several other offences including directing a crime organisation. Dubai Police arrested Mr McGovern in October 2024 and he has remained in custody since. A phone call took place between the two countries' justice ministers last weekend.

“This positive development is further evidence of the excellent criminal justice co-operation between the governments of the UAE and Ireland and highlights our joint dedication to ensuring that criminal prosecutions may be brought against those who attempt to evade justice," read a joint statement from Abdullah Al Nuaimi and Jim O'Callaghan, Irish Minister of Justice, reported the state news agency Wam.

Mr McGovern was detained in Dubai in 2024 following the issuing of an Interpol red notice. It is believed he had been contesting the extradition.

Interpol described Mr McGovern as “one of Ireland's most wanted fugitives” and said the red notice was published to support the continuing collaboration between the Irish and UAE authorities. It also confirmed that Mr McGovern is wanted for charges including murder and directing an organised crime group.

Additionally, Mr McGovern was one of seven senior figures in the Kinahan group named and placed under sanctions by US authorities. In 2022, the UAE froze assets related to the group.

Ireland’s justice minister at the time, Helen McEntee, visited the UAE in October last year to sign the extradition and mutual assistance treaties between the countries. It came just after Mr McGovern was detained.

In an interview with The National during the visit, Ms McEntee declined to comment on individual cases but said anyone who thinks they can “inflict misery” at home and then move away and live with impunity is mistaken.

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Meydan racecard: 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 (PA) Group 1 | US$75,000 (Dirt) | 2,200 metres 7.05pm: UAE 1000 Guineas (TB) Listed | $250,000 (D) | 1,600m 7.40pm: Meydan Classic Trial (TB) Conditions | $100,000 (Turf) | 1,400m 8.15pm: Al Shindagha Sprint (TB) Group 3 | $200,000 (D) | 1,200m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (D) | 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (T) | 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

House-hunting Top 10 locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove Edinburgh, Scotland Westminster, London Camden, London Glasgow, Scotland Islington, London Kensington and Chelsea, London Highlands, Scotland Argyll and Bute, Scotland Fife, Scotland Tower Hamlets, London

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

THE%20SWIMMERS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESally%20El-Hosaini%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENathalie%20Issa%2C%20Manal%20Issa%2C%20Ahmed%20Malek%20and%20Ali%20Suliman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

Key recommendations Fewer criminals put behind bars and more to serve sentences in the community, with short sentences scrapped and many inmates released earlier.

Greater use of curfews and exclusion zones to deliver tougher supervision than ever on criminals.

Explore wider powers for judges to punish offenders by blocking them from attending football matches, banning them from driving or travelling abroad through an expansion of ‘ancillary orders’.

More Intensive Supervision Courts to tackle the root causes of crime such as alcohol and drug abuse – forcing repeat offenders to take part in tough treatment programmes or face prison.

Awar Qalb Director: Jamal Salem Starring: Abdulla Zaid, Joma Ali, Neven Madi and Khadija Sleiman Two stars

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim