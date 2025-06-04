UAE Justice Minister has phone call with Irish counterpart over extradition of suspected Kinahan gang member

The UAE's Minister of Justice has praised the co-operation with Ireland that led to the extradition of a suspected member of an organised crime gang from Dubai to Dublin.
Sean McGovern, who is believed to be a member of the Kinahan organised crime group, landed in Dublin on Thursday evening, having flown on an Irish military aircraft. He was brought to a court in the Irish capital where he was charged with murder.
He also was charged with several other offences including directing a crime organisation. Dubai Police arrested Mr McGovern in October 2024 and he has remained in custody since. A phone call took place between the two countries' justice ministers last weekend.
“This positive development is further evidence of the excellent criminal justice co-operation between the governments of the UAE and Ireland and highlights our joint dedication to ensuring that criminal prosecutions may be brought against those who attempt to evade justice," read a joint statement from Abdullah Al Nuaimi and Jim O'Callaghan, Irish Minister of Justice, reported the state news agency Wam.
Mr McGovern was detained in Dubai in 2024 following the issuing of an Interpol red notice. It is believed he had been contesting the extradition.
Interpol described Mr McGovern as “one of Ireland's most wanted fugitives” and said the red notice was published to support the continuing collaboration between the Irish and UAE authorities. It also confirmed that Mr McGovern is wanted for charges including murder and directing an organised crime group.
Additionally, Mr McGovern was one of seven senior figures in the Kinahan group named and placed under sanctions by US authorities. In 2022, the UAE froze assets related to the group.
Ireland’s justice minister at the time, Helen McEntee, visited the UAE in October last year to sign the extradition and mutual assistance treaties between the countries. It came just after Mr McGovern was detained.
In an interview with The National during the visit, Ms McEntee declined to comment on individual cases but said anyone who thinks they can “inflict misery” at home and then move away and live with impunity is mistaken.
