Renowned surgeon launches Abu Dhabi clinic to transform care for amputees

A pioneering orthopaedic surgeon who has dedicated his career to advancing prosthetic care around the world has a new mission to support amputee patients in the UAE.

Prof Munjed Al Muderis, a renowned expert with decades of experience in the field, spoke of his vision to ensure limb loss never “defines a person's future” after launching a cutting-edge clinic at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

The Al Muderis Osseointegration Clinic – which opened last week in collaboration with the Paley Middle East Clinic – offers groundbreaking surgical techniques which aim to reduce recovery times and boost the mobility of patients adapting to a new way of life.

The centre offers surgery, rehabilitation, training and long-term follow-up care.

“Mobility is life,” said Prof Al Muderis. “Our mission is to ensure that limb loss never defines or limits a person’s future.”

Prof Al Muderis is a former refugee who fled Iraq in 1999 after refusing orders to perform amputations on army deserters under the regime of Saddam Hussein.

He rebuilt his life in Australia and has gone on to become a global leader in limb reconstruction.

He has treated more than 1,200 patients around the world – including soldiers from Ukraine, Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries wounded in war.

New lease of life

Most amputees wear prosthetics that attach using a socket that fits over the residual limb.

These systems can cause skin breakdown, sores, sweating and instability.

Osseointegration involves surgically inserting a titanium rod into the bone of the amputated limb.

The rod extends through the skin and connects directly to the external prosthetic limb. Because the prosthesis is anchored to the skeleton, it moves naturally with the body, improving balance, comfort and control.

When paired with robotic or muscle-controlled components, the prosthetic limb can respond to signals from the body, offering precise, intuitive motion.

Recovery after surgery typically takes months, but Prof Al Muderis has developed a single-stage procedure that dramatically shortens healing time.

In some cases, patients begin walking immediately after surgery, with a full recovery period as short as a week.

Professor Munjed Al Muderis has launched a state-of-the-art clinic in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Burjeel Medical City

“I’ve operated on Ukrainian soldiers this year, and I’m going again this month,” he said. “I’ve treated soldiers from many countries. They’re young people who deserve to live full lives after injury.”

His work has also helped civilians and children. The new clinic in Abu Dhabi will offer access to patients across the region, many of whom previously had to travel abroad for this kind of care.

Osseointegration is expensive. In countries without insurance coverage, the procedure can cost between $80,000 and $100,000.

However, studies show it can be more cost-effective over time. Traditional socket prosthetics need frequent replacement and adjustments, whereas the osseointegrated implant is long-lasting and more stable.

Pledging support

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, announced he would fund 10 osseointegration operations and pledged Dh4 million in support of the clinic's work.

“In the Year of the Community, it is our responsibility to support those who need advanced care and help bring them back to normal life,” Dr Vayalil said. “When it begins with a touch of generosity, we’ve already succeeded.”

He was inspired by the story of Sham and Omar, two young Syrian siblings who lost limbs in a devastating earthquake and were brought to the UAE for treatment. Their strength, he said, is what led him to act.

Life-changing surgery

Prof Al Muderis with Glenn Bedwell, who travels with him to tell how advanced surgery has changed his life. Photo: Burjeel Medical City

Glenn Bedwell is one of the many patients whose lives have been transformed by the procedure.

He was 35 when a celebration turned into catastrophe that changed the course of his life.

In 1991, after attending a party with family at a friend's house, he began packing their belongings into the boot of his wife’s car.

As he stood at the back of the vehicle, a drink-driver lost control and crashed into him, crushing Mr Bedwell between the two cars and severing his right leg on the spot.

“There was no time to move or brace,” he told The National. “One moment I was loading the trunk, and the next, my life had changed forever.”

For more than 20 years, Mr Bedwell wore a socket-based prosthesis.

It allowed him to return to work, raise his children, and continue living. But eventually, his skin began to react to the silicone liners used in the socket system. By 2012, he could no longer wear it without pain.

“My body just rejected it,” he said. “The heat, the pressure points, the constant chafing. In the tropics, you sweat all the time. It just got to the point where I couldn’t wear it any more.”

Even sitting down became a hazard. “I remember breaking toilet seats because of the shape and weight of the socket prosthesis,” he said. “If you sat down too quickly, it would just snap.”

That was when he heard about the work being carried out by Prof Al Muderis, and, within three months of meeting him, he underwent surgery.

“The difference was instant,” he said. “There was nothing touching my skin any more. Suddenly, I had my life back.

“It’s like going from a loose, heavy boot to something that feels like your actual leg.

“There’s no slipping, no pressure points and you even get a sense of the ground underneath you.”

Today, the father of two and grandfather of four walks without pain. He swims, rides a bicycle and no longer needs crutches.

“I have a water leg I use in the shower. I can jump into a swimming pool and climb the ladder to get out like anyone else,” he said. “I don’t worry about slipping any more.”

He now travels with Prof Al Muderis to speak to other amputees considering the surgery.

“I’m not a doctor. I don’t get paid for this,” he said. “But if my story helps someone else make the decision, it’s worth it.”

Heavily-sugared soft drinks slip through the tax net Some popular drinks with high levels of sugar and caffeine have slipped through the fizz drink tax loophole, as they are not carbonated or classed as an energy drink. Arizona Iced Tea with lemon is one of those beverages, with one 240 millilitre serving offering up 23 grams of sugar - about six teaspoons. A 680ml can of Arizona Iced Tea costs just Dh6. Most sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, five teaspoons of sugar in a 500ml bottle.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

Match info: Burnley 0 Manchester United 2

Lukaku (22', 44') Red card: Marcus Rashford (Man United) Man of the match: Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Afghanistan fixtures v Australia, today

v Sri Lanka, Tuesday

v New Zealand, Saturday,

v South Africa, June 15

v England, June 18

v India, June 22

v Bangladesh, June 24

v Pakistan, June 29

v West Indies, July 4

THE BIO Favourite place to go to in the UAE: The desert sand dunes, just after some rain Who inspires you: Anybody with new and smart ideas, challenging questions, an open mind and a positive attitude Where would you like to retire: Most probably in my home country, Hungary, but with frequent returns to the UAE Favorite book: A book by Transilvanian author, Albert Wass, entitled ‘Sword and Reap’ (Kard es Kasza) - not really known internationally Favourite subjects in school: Mathematics and science

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.

