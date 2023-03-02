Abu Dhabi doctors treat Syrian siblings who survived quake

Doctors in Abu Dhabi are fighting to save the legs of a Syrian girl and her brother after their limbs were crushed in the February 6 earthquake.

Sham Sheikh Mohamed, 10, became a symbol of hope when she was pulled from the rubble of an apartment building near Idlib, Syria after more than 40 hours.

But she faces the loss of both legs to amputation due to her injuries. Her brother Omar, 15, also faces amputation.

UAE authorities flew the siblings to Abu Dhabi's Burjeel hospital, where doctors were carrying out surgery on Wednesday to try to save their legs.

“We are hoping they won't require an amputation,” Dr Naser Al Riyami, the hospital's chief operating officer, told The National ahead of surgery on Wednesday.

“It has been too long, so we can’t say for now that there won’t be an amputation. This decision will be made after they are fully evaluated in the operating theatre. We are doing our best."

The hospital was yet to give an update on their surgery on Thursday. It said Sham's life was threatened by gangrene that spread in the lower part of the body.

State news agency Wam said that Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, had directed the medical mission.

Sham and Omar's father survived but their mother and sister were killed when their apartment building in the town of Armanaz collapsed.

A video of Sham singing along with her rescuers from the White Helmets, as they worked for six hours to dig her out, was widely shared online.

She and Omar were taken across the border to Turkey for treatment. But her family refused to sign a consent form at a hospital where doctors said amputation was inevitable.

An official from the UAE diplomatic mission in Turkey contacted the family at the request of the government. The siblings were stabilised and flown on a private medical flight to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Their cousin Beshar Al Andik travelled with them to the UAE capital.

“In Turkey, we refused to sign the consent for amputation. The conditions were bad there,” he told The National.

“Her treatment stopped because the hospital was overcrowded. Only when we went to Istanbul did doctors at the hospital there treat them a little and clean their wounds but said that both need amputations.

“So, we asked that we go back to Syria but thankfully, the UAE intervened and brought us here for treatment.

“We would like to show our gratitude to a country whose hospitality and kindness is like no other. We were contacted by many countries but no one had immediately come to our assistance, like the UAE did.”

Mr Andik had not seen Sham and her side of the family in three years.

“We live in Turkey and when we first heard that the building they were in had collapsed, we were told that there was no chance that anyone would survive.”

Being under the rubble for so long meant that blood flow was restricted to vital organs for a long time.

It is known as crush syndrome and can kill survivors that at first glance appear to have survived.