New Deputy Ruler appointed in Umm Al Quwain

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla has been named the new Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.
The appointment was made by Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, the state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.
Sheikh Ahmed takes over the position of deputy ruler from Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla.
"The decree also stipulates the cancellation of previous Amiri Decrees: Decree No. (1) of 2004 and Decree No. (1) of 2007, along with any decisions issued pursuant to them," Wam reported.
The decree shall come into force from the date of its signing and shall be published in the official gazette.
