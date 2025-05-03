UAE Ambassador calls for immediate Sudan ceasefire at UN meeting

The UAE’s Ambassador to the United Nations met the world body’s Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs to discuss the catastrophic situation in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/">Sudan</a>. Mohamed Abushahab emphasised the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in the meeting with Rosemary DiCarlo at the UN in New York, Wam reported. He stressed the importance of the neutrality of international organisations to ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, free from political or military obstacles that hinder the relief of the Sudanese people, Wam said. The UAE Ambassador also pointed to the necessity of transitioning to an independent civilian government in Sudan, away from military control, to restore stability. He reiterated the importance of impartial international support for this transition and called for the avoidance of any bias that could obstruct peacebuilding efforts and prolong the conflict, Wam said. He stated that invoking sovereignty as a pretext to block humanitarian assistance is "unacceptable" and affirmed the Sudanese people's right to receive support. The UAE also criticised selective leaks and the deliberate distortion of the work of UN experts, affirming that the integrity of UN mechanisms is a fundamental pillar. The war between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began in April 2023 and has seen high casualties and <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2025%2F05%2F03%2Fsudans-refugees-face-terrifying-realities-on-return-to-war-ravaged-khartoum%2F&data=05%7C02%7CDCheriyan%40thenationalnews.com%7Cb97e577d1d1040235e6408dd8a59c2ad%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638818840326839473%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=pj0C3AAXfWEeLNu1QUpPxw7Bfe3BklnkFpH8vx2OrXI%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="">displaced around 13 million people</a>. A recent <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2025%2F04%2F29%2Fun-experts-report-accuses-sudans-warring-parties-of-atrocities-against-civilians%2F&data=05%7C02%7CDCheriyan%40thenationalnews.com%7Cb97e577d1d1040235e6408dd8a59c2ad%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638818840326852853%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=CtVIJDaJF3D8DznEuEBjbkxhrzAjDB7Kr8xLfig5NC4%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/29/un-experts-report-accuses-sudans-warring-parties-of-atrocities-against-civilians/">UN report</a> accused the two sides of committing widespread atrocities against civilians. The UAE has called repeatedly for an immediate and unconditional end to the conflict.