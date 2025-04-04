UAE earthquake rescue efforts in Myanmar 'embody nation's humanitarian ethos'

Efforts by the UAE to help find survivors after the earthquake <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DIAravwT7tY/?img_index=5&igsh=OGFtbWltYzdvMngw" target="_blank">in Myanmar</a> reflect the Emirates' commitment to helping those in need, a senior official involved with the operation has said. Brig Salem Al Dhaheri, director general of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, said the participation of the UAE Search and Rescue Team embodies the country's unwavering humanitarian approach, regardless of geography or challenges. Col Muzaffar Al Ameri, commander of the UAE Search and Rescue Team, said personnel from the Emirates were continuing to provide support in the hunt for survivors of last week's earthquake that killed thousands and caused widespread destruction. "Close co-operation with local authorities in Myanmar and continuous co-ordination with international emergency teams contribute to enhancing operational efficiency and expanding the scope of response, ensuring the greatest possible number of lives are saved and logistical and relief support is provided to affected areas," he said. The emergency team was directed to provide support earlier this week by President Sheikh Mohamed. "The UAE search and rescue team, comprising Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Abu Dhabi Police, UAE National Guard and Joint Operations Command, is continuing to support those affected by the earthquake in Myanmar by providing relief, demonstrating UAE’s global humanitarian aid efforts," the Abu Dhabi Media Office reported on Friday morning. "The search and rescue operation will take place across six locations in Myanmar, with teams working in rotating morning and evening shifts to expedite response efforts and reach as many affected areas as possible." The efforts of the search and rescue team from the Emirates are already paying off, the UAE National Guard said on Instagram. "The team is conducting search and rescue operations with advanced technology to locate trapped victims and assist with evacuations in coordination with local authorities," it said. "Their efforts have resulted in recovering several bodies, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian aid and disaster response worldwide." The UAE team played a key role in the rescue of three elderly survivors at Ottara Thiri private hospital in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw on Thursday, according to reports from the website vietnamnews.vn. Teams from the UAE, Myanmar and Vietnam were said to have worked together in the rescue operation, with sniffer dogs from the UAE team being deployed to locate survivors. The shallow <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/03/30/myanmar-earthquake-impact-made-worse-by-severe-damage-to-critical-infrastructure/" target="_blank">7.7-magnitude earthquake</a> flattened buildings across the South-East Asian country, prompting the international community to come to its aid. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/myanmar/" target="_blank">Myanmar's military leaders</a> announced a temporary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/02/myanmar-junta-declares-temporary-truce-for-quake-relief-efforts/" target="_blank">ceasefire</a> in an effort to make relief operations easier. The number of deaths rose to 3,085 on Thursday, with 4,715 injured and 341 missing, the junta said. The military government said it would observe a ceasefire until April 22 after other armed groups fighting the country's four-year civil war made similar pledges. The junta said the ceasefire had “the aim of speeding up relief and reconstruction efforts, and maintaining peace and stability”. Rights groups and several foreign governments had earlier condemned the leaders for continuing to carry out air strikes as the country dealt with the quake aftermath.