Three defendants receive death penalty for murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in UAE

Three defendants have been sentenced to death by an Abu Dhabi court over the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Moldovan-Israeli citizen, in the UAE in November.
The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals' State Security Chamber said the defendants, who it did not name, were "unanimously convicted" of premeditated murder with terrorist intention. A fourth person was sentenced to life imprisonment for aiding in the murder, the state news agency Wam reported on Monday, and is to be deported after serving the term.
An investigation team discovered the body of Mr Kogan after receiving a missing-persons report from the victim’s family. The location of the body and cause of death have not been disclosed.
Mr Kogan was an envoy of the orthodox Jewish organisation Chabad-Lubavitch, which issued a tribute to him following his death. It said he had moved to the Emirates with his wife to “answer a calling of service”.
Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi had ordered the four defendants to be brought to trial in January, following investigations conducted by the State Security Prosecution, which revealed they had tracked and murdered the victim.
The evidence presented by the State Security Prosecution to the court included the defendants' detailed confessions to the crimes of murder and kidnapping, along with forensic reports, postmortem findings, details of the instruments used in the crime, and witness testimonies, Wam said.
Under UAE law, sentences of capital punishment are automatically subject to appeal and are referred to the Criminal Division of the Federal Supreme Court for review and adjudication. The Attorney General stressed that the verdict reflects the UAE’s commitment to combating terrorism in accordance with the highest standards of justice and the rule of law, while ensuring a fair trial. He added that the UAE judiciary resolutely confronts any attempts to undermine national security and stability.
Crime was 'attack on values of UAE'
Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador to the US, spoke out against the “senseless death” of Mr Kogan in November. “Today the UAE mourns for Rabbi Zvi Kogan. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and community over his senseless death,” Mr Al Otaiba said on social media at the time.
“Zvi Kogan’s murder was more than a crime in the UAE – it was a crime against the UAE. It was an attack on our homeland, on our values and on our vision.
“In the UAE, we welcome everyone. We embrace peaceful coexistence. We reject extremism and fanaticism of every kind. We honour Zvi Kogan’s memory by recommitting ourselves to these values. Now, we are more determined than ever to protecting and sustaining the Emirates as a shining and enduring example of diversity, acceptance and peace.”
