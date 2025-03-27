Abu Dhabi unveils verified property listing platform to boost trust and combat misleading adverts

Abu Dhabi on Thursday set out plans for the launch of a unified property listing tool to boost “trust and transparency” in an evolving housing market and combat misleading advertisements in the latest step to keep pace with a real estate sector boom.

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre said the multiple listing portal – called Madhmoun – would offer brokers, developers and buyers a “reliable and centralised” platform for property transactions.

Madhmoun – which means verified in Arabic – will provide verified listings, offers real-time updates about properties and enables authentic advertising to ensure that all transactions are based on valid and reliable information.

“We are delighted to introduce Madhmoun, which we believe will transform how real estate transactions are conducted in Abu Dhabi,” said Rashed Al Omaira, acting director general of Adrec.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to bringing innovation, transparency, and efficiency to the real estate market.

“The launch of Madhmoun represents a significant step forward for Abu Dhabi, strengthening trust and transparency across the real estate market. As the first initiative of its kind in the region, Adrec is proud to lead this effort, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a resilient and globally competitive real estate investment hub.

“Madhmoun is not an advertising agent but an internationally recognised platform designed to empower aggregators, elevate market standards, and enable authentic advertising,” added Mr Al Omaira.

Adrec said the launch of the platform was “upcoming” but did give a specific date for its roll-out.

Building up trust

Every property listed on Madhmoun will be thoroughly verified to ensure accuracy and reliability, said officials. Users will have access to the latest property data, allowing for informed decision-making.

Adrec said Madhmoun will “eliminate misleading property advertisements, providing users with honest and transparent listings”.

The authority said the initiative will increase the visibility of property listings by an average of 70 per cent and will contain the latest information on homes available in a given market or area.

Supply and demand

In August, Adrec unveiled the capital's first residential rental index, aimed at providing indicative rental values for both tenants and landlords across different areas of the capital.

The Rental Index is available online at Adrec's website and highlights rents in different areas.

Abu Dhabi’s residential sale prices and rents rose last year amid higher demand and a supply shortage in the emirate, according to a report.

Home sale prices increased by 11 per cent annually in 2024, while rents rose by 20 per cent, real estate company Cushman & Wakefield Core said in a report this month.

Dubai has also taken steps to enhance transparency and stability in the property, with the emirate also witnessing a surge in demand as its population rises.

The Dubai Land Department launched a Smart Rental Index on January 2 – including a star rating system for residential buildings. The system uses artificial technology to deliver property price updates at any time, unlike its predecessor, which was updated once a year.

The old index was based on zones or districts, while the new one focuses on each building and covers all areas in Dubai including freehold and non-freehold areas.

