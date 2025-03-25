How one Emirati’s act of kindness led to the creation of UAE rescue team saving lives on land and sea

When Ali Al Shimmari heard a distress call over the radio from a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> resident trapped in the desert, he felt compelled to act. The caller had been stranded for hours after his vehicle got stuck in the sand. Moved by the urgency of the situation, the 47-year-old Emirati set out to help, an act that would later inspire the formation of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-volunteers-to-the-rescue-of-stranded-victims-in-the-desert-1.740781" target="_blank">UAE Rescue Team</a> in 2018, a group dedicated to saving lives in the desert. At first, Mr Al Shimmari worked alone, driving out to assist stranded individuals. “Emirati people are keen to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/08/17/three-stranded-emiratis-rescued-from-al-razeen-desert-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">help others</a> in need, and I have loved doing so since I was young,” the former military officer told <i>The National</i>. “I used to buy tools and rescue equipment to assist those unfamiliar with the desert.” To make it easier for those in distress to reach him, Al Shimmari launched an Instagram account dedicated to desert rescues. “I never asked for money. I only asked people to pray for the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed. I was helping as Sadaqa [non-obligatory charity] for our founding father," he said. His selfless efforts resonated across the UAE, attracting an overwhelming response from people eager to join the cause. What began as a one-man mission soon grew into a fully-fledged rescue team. “The UAE Rescue Team was officially established in 2018, the Year of Zayed,” he said. “At first, we only helped people trapped in rough terrain, but now we conduct rescues on both land and sea.” Initially relying on WhatsApp to receive distress calls, the UAE Rescue Team has since developed dedicated mobile apps, allowing stranded individuals to reach help more efficiently. The team has expanded to include more than 500 volunteers covering vast areas across the UAE. “We have around 300 active volunteers from different nationalities and ages, including females,” said Mr Al Shimmari. “They can reach any location quickly. They have the passion to help others.” Despite their growing numbers and advanced operations, he insists that the service will remain completely free of charge. “Some people insist on paying for the rescue, but we refuse and only ask them to pray for the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed, and our leaders,” he added. The UAE Rescue Team consists of a diverse range of skilled professionals, including divers, paramedics, doctors, and firefighters. Some members even use gliders to conduct aerial searches for missing individuals in the vast desert. Before joining, every volunteer undergoes specialised training to ensure they are fully equipped for rescue operations. They are taught how to handle emergencies and what gear to carry when responding to distress calls. So far, the team has trained 3,000 people and responded to over 200,000 calls. “Besides helping people trapped in the sand or mud, we also search for lost individuals in the sea, land, and mountains,” he said. Beyond individual rescues, the UAE Rescue Team plays a crucial role during major crises and natural disasters. The team has conducted numerous challenging operations across the country and regularly participates in volunteer clean-up drives. Their expertise proved invaluable during the heavy rainfall last April, when they assisted government teams in emergency relief efforts. “We co-ordinate with different police departments across the country during emergencies," he said. "Last year, we helped distribute food, water, and medicine to affected people, transported doctors and paramedics across flooded areas, and helped evacuate patients to nearby hospitals. In total, we assisted around 100,000 people." One of the team’s most difficult missions occurred in 2018, when they rescued 700 people trapped in Jebel Jais due to heavy rainfall. “The wadi was flooded, roads were closed, and more than 450 cars were stranded. We reached the area quickly and managed to evacuate 700 people,” he recalled. Abdullah Al Mamari, a member of the team, said they often receive an increase in pleas for help during the winter season, especially when it rains. “Many youngsters and families go to the desert, mountains and wadis during the winter to enjoy the weather. In weekends we receive between 200 to 300 distress calls across the country,” he said. The team's equipment standards are equally rigorous, specially chosen to handle the demands of desert rescues. Vehicles are outfitted with advanced tools and emergency gear. “Our equipment include air compressors, high-pressure systems, shovels, and specialised tools,” said Mr Al Mamari. “We are prepared for any situation.” UAE rescue team welcome anyone to join the team if they have the passion and time to help people in need. Mr Al Shimmari said the team buy equipment at their own expense. “I buy jet-skies and boats for sea rescue. I established a garage to fix the team’s vehicles,” he said. “Whoever saves a life, it will be as if they saved the lives of all mankind.”