Dr Jamil El-Imad, a professor who has developed a brain training device to keep dementia at bay. Antonie Robertson/The National
How new headsets could help alleviate workplace stress and hold back dementia

Imperial College scientist hopes Dream Machine device can be taken up by UAE firms

Nick Webster
March 22, 2025