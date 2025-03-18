Manslaughter trial date set over death of UAE Paralympian Abdullah Hayayei

UK Athletics and a former sports official have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter over the death of a Paralympian who died when part of a metal throwing cage fell on him. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/emirati-athlete-abdullah-hayayei-had-only-spent-one-night-in-his-new-home-before-death-1.610380" target="_blank">Abdullah Hayayei</a>, 36, who represented the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">United Arab Emirates</a>, was injured at Newham Leisure Centre in east London on July 11, 2017 and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was training in preparation to represent his country in the F34 class discus, javelin and shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships in London when a metal pole from a cage fell on him. Keith Davies, 77, head of sport for the 2017 World Paralympic Athletics Championships, pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross negligence manslaughter and a health and safety offence when he appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/01/08/uk-athletics-charged-with-manslaughter-over-death-of-uae-paralympian-abdullah-hayayei/" target="_blank">UK Athletics Limited</a>, the national governing body for athletics, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of corporate manslaughter and a health and safety offence. An eight-week trial was set for October 12, 2026 at the Old Bailey. Mr Davies, of Leytonstone, east London, is currently on unconditional bail and a case management hearing is to take place at the same court on December 12, 2025. UK Athletics Limited was represented by Simon Antrobus KC, who entered the pleas on behalf of the organisation. Mr Hayayei represented the UAE in the F34 class javelin and shot put at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/uae-paralympians-revelling-in-rio-games-atmosphere-i-love-being-here-among-the-athletes-1.188923" target="_blank">2016 Rio Paralympics</a>. An accident during training with the armed forces in 2001 had resulted in severe nerve damage that left him disabled. Teammate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/uae-s-mohammed-al-hammadi-wins-another-medal-in-london-vows-to-give-all-to-abdullah-hayayei-s-children-1.612843" target="_blank">Mohammed Al Hammadi</a> won the UAE’s first medals – a silver and bronze – at the World Para Athletics Championships in 2017. He dedicated the medals to Mr Hayayei and gave them to his children. Paying tribute at the time of his funeral, his elder sister Mariam Hayayei described him as a kind, helpful and fun person who took care of his mother after his father died in 1983. “He was only three years old when our father passed away and when he became older, he took the responsibility of our mother and she relied on him for everything – he was her favourite son,” said Ms Hayayei. “Playing sports was one of the main things that encouraged him to progress and improve, as he found passion in it, was a helping hand to all his colleagues and managed to obtain many medals and trophies.”