The Federal Supreme Court of the UAE building in Abu Dhabi. Rich-Joseph Facun / The National
UAE Supreme Court rejects appeals over Muslim Brotherhood terror offences

Members of the organisation convicted of plotting attacks in the country

March 04, 2025

The Federal Supreme Court of the UAE on Tuesday rejected appeals against sentences made by members of the Muslim Brotherhood convicted of plotting terrorist acts in the country.

The appeals were submitted by 59 people, including 53 defendants who were leaders and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and six companies. The court issued sentences ranging from life imprisonment to a fine of Dh20 million.

Tuesday’s ruling came after appeals were lodged following the verdict from Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal on July 10.

Additionally, the public prosecutor filed an appeal concerning a part of the ruling related to the dismissal of criminal proceedings against 24 defendants for crimes involving collaboration with and financing of the Al Islah Organisation, state news agency Wam reported.

The verdict for this appeal has been postponed until April 8.

