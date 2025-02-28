Sharjah opens 20 new mosques for Ramadan

The Al Sahabi Salim bin Amr mosque was constructed within the Ajmal Makan residential complex and can accommodate 250 worshippers

The Hosn Al Khatimah mosque is in Al Barashi and was built in a modern Islamic architectural style

The Hosn Al Khatimah mosque can accommodate 400 worshippers, including 80 spaces for women

The Hosn Al Khatimah mosque was funded by a philanthropist, spans 4,072 square metres and includes a main prayer hall and supporting facilities

A number of mosques, including the Hosn Al Khatimah mosque, have opened in Sharjah. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

