Sharjah opens 20 new mosques for Ramadan

A number of new mosques have been opened in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/05/19/building-sharjah-sultan-al-qassemi/" target="_blank">Sharjah</a> as part of the emirate’s preparations for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>. The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs said the newly opened mosques are spread across different areas of the emirate and can collectively accommodate more than 2,000 worshippers. “This is part of a broader plan by the department to open 20 new mosques across various districts in Sharjah in time for Ramadan,” said Abdullah Al Sabousi, chairman of the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs. “These projects are part of a long-term plan to expand the emirate’s network of mosques, ensuring all areas are well-served.” He said the initiative aims to provide residents and visitors with accessible <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/08/03/churches-temples-synagogues-uae/" target="_blank">places of worship</a> while fostering a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere during the holy month. Among the newly opened mosques is Hosn Al Khatimah mosque in Al Barashi. Built in a modern Islamic architectural style, it was funded by a philanthropist, spans 4,072 square metres and includes a main prayer hall and supporting facilities. The new mosque accommodates 400 worshippers, including 80 spaces for women. In Kalba, two new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/10/04/mosques-uae-al-noor-sharjah/" target="_blank">mosques</a> have been opened to serve the growing number of worshippers. The first, called Al Baraa Bin Aws mosque, is located in Al Saf and was built in traditional Islamic architectural style on a 2,601 square metre plot. It can accommodate 850 worshippers, including 100 spaces for women. Nearby, Dhat Al Nitaqain mosque in Al Ghail features a blend of Islamic and Fatimid architectural influences. It was built on a 1,747-square-metre site and has space for 350 worshippers, including 50 spaces for women. Other recently opened mosques include Al Sahabi Al Tufail bin Malik mosque in Al Dhaid and Umm Habib bint Al Awwam mosque in Khor Fakkan. The first, located in Suhaila Three, spans 2,163 square metres and accommodates 600 worshippers, including 50 spaces for women. The second, situated in Al Haray, was built on a 1,930 square metre plot and offers prayer spaces for 400 worshippers, with 50 spaces for women. In Al Hamriyah, the Al Sahabi Salim bin Amr mosque was constructed within the Ajmal Makan residential complex and can accommodate 250 worshippers. Last year the department opened 40 mosques including 30 before the end of Ramadan and 10 in the final third of the year. Ramadan is this year <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/13/first-day-ramadan-2025/" target="_blank">expected to begin on Saturday</a>, March 1, however the start date will be confirmed by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE's</a> moon-sighting committee. Each month in the Islamic calendar lasts 29 or 30 days, with its start heralded by the sighting of the new crescent moon. This means that the start date of Ramadan, and Eid Al Fitr, are not known long in advance. If Ramadan does begin on March 1 as projected, the final day of the holy month will either be on March 29 or March 30. Ramadan will begin about three weeks before the end of Spring term for many <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/education" target="_blank">schools</a>. Ramadan is the ninth and most holy month of the Islamic calendar. It is said to be the month that the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. During Ramadan, Muslims do not eat or drink from dawn until sunset, between the fajr and maghrib prayers.