Dubai Games show emirate setting a healthy example, says Sheikh Hamdan

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/01/dubais-gov-games-have-become-a-global-symbol-says-sheikh-hamdan/" target="_blank">Dubai Games</a>, an event that started out to promote healthy living among the emirate's public sector workers, has grown into a competition attracting entrants from around the world, say its organisers. Almost 60 international teams are taking part in the contest's Battle of the Cities category alone, more than double the number that participated last year. A total of 244 teams are taking part this year in the event, which was visited by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Friday. “Dubai continues to set an inspiring example for an active and health-conscious society that embraces sports as a way of life,” said Sheikh Hamdan, via Dubai Government Media Office. “We remain dedicated to fostering a culture where sports and an active lifestyle are deeply embedded in everyday life, constantly fostering the community’s well-being.” Entrants from locations including Colorado, St Louis, Houston, Moscow, Paris, London, Oxford, Frankfurt and Copenhagen are going up against competitors from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Manama, Kuwait, and other Arab cities, to illustrate the growing reach of the event, previously known as the Gov Games. “Our mission is to bring the world together,” said Marwan bin Essa, director of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> Games. “The surge in participation reflects an increasing desire among international teams to join this world-class sporting spectacle. The demand is really high, we have 10 teams on the waiting list.” The competition also includes the Battle of the Government category with 84 men’s teams and 28 women’s teams, Battle of the Community with 28 local teams, and Battle of the Juniors with 56 youth teams. “This diverse structure underscores our commitment to uniting different segments of society under the shared values of teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship,” said Mr bin Essa. Participants tackle events such as the Burj Challenge, where teams climb 163 floors of Burj Khalifa, alongside obstacle courses testing speed, agility and endurance. Prizes total over Dh3.1 million with Dh500,000 awarded to the winner in the Government and Community categories, and Dh500,000 for the winner in the Cities category. Beth Lodge, from Team Oxford, said: “We're here because it's one of the best competitions in the world. The set-up is incredible, and to compete with so many international teams is unrivalled. For us, it's the experience that matters more than the win. We’re here to perform well and enjoy it. “Our team has experience in gymnastics, parkour, rock climbing, running, and obstacle racing, so we hope our variety will give us an edge.” Leon Andersen, 33, from Team Copenhagen, said they were aiming for a third consecutive win. “We expect not to find out how losing feels. We’d like a hat-trick. The obstacles look even better this year, emphasising ‘one team, one spirit’, which is what these games are all about. “We’re six good friends, and we haven’t changed our team. It's about team spirit. You need friends you trust.” Hallvard Borsheim, from Team Dubai, which is made up of Emiratis and residents, said: “It's the most exciting time of the year. Not just the day of competition, but also the months spent training together. This perfectly embodies the Games’ mission of bringing people together.” The games are taking place in Dubai Festival City until Sunday, February 23.