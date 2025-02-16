The UAE public holidays to look out for in the rest of 2025

Astronomers in Abu Dhabi this week forecast that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/13/first-day-ramadan-2025/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> will begin on Saturday, March 1, in the UAE and across the Arab world. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/20/abu-dhabi-astronomer-discovers-asteroid-six-times-bigger-than-burj-khalifa/" target="_blank">International Astronomical Centre</a> announced on Thursday that most Muslim countries will seek to observe the new crescent moon, heralding the start of the holy month, on Friday, February 28. The prediction means that the start date of Eid Al Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan for millions of Muslims, is now coming into clearer view. If Ramadan begins on March 1, the final day of the holy month will either be on March 29 or 30, given that each month in the Islamic calendar must last either 29 or 30 days. The colourful Eid Al Fitr festival - a celebratory occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers, the giving of gifts, as well as charitable donations, will therefore begin on either March 30 or 31. Both government and private sector workers are granted a public holiday in honour of the occasion, typically lasting three days. The UAE government set out the public holiday calendar for 2025 last year, which indicated that the Eid public holiday would begin on the first day of the festival. This is not always the case, with last year's Eid Al Fitr holiday commencing on the 29th day of Ramadan. UAE workers have a number of other public holidays to look forward to in the months ahead, with Eid Al Adha also to be determined by the lunar cycle. Arafat Day is expected to fall on Friday, May 30, which would mean Eid Al Adha would be observed from Saturday, May 31, to Wednesday, June 2. Islamic New Year is expected to fall on Friday, June 27, while the Prophet Mohammed's birthday is expected to be marked on Monday, September 1. Meanwhile, Commemoration Day is set for Monday, December 1, while the public holidays for National Day will likely fall on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3.