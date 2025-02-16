Public holidays such as Eid Al Fitr are traditionally celebrated with fireworks in the UAE, as this display from Abu Dhabi Corniche illustrates. Victor Besa / The National
Public holidays such as Eid Al Fitr are traditionally celebrated with fireworks in the UAE, as this display from Abu Dhabi Corniche illustrates. Victor Besa / The National

News

UAE

The UAE public holidays to look out for in the rest of 2025

Calendar has already been announced, but exact dates depend on Moon-sightings to come

The National

February 16, 2025