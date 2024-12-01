Sheikh Mohamed calls Syrian President Al-Assad as conflict rises

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call on Saturday with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad as the worst conflict in years erupts in Aleppo.

Rebel forces continued to advance towards the north of the country on Sunday, with at least 182 people killed.

Significant areas of northern Syria are now outside of regime control following the clashes.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al-Assad discussed the latest developments in Syria, as well as various issues and topics of mutual interest.

He emphasised the UAE's solidarity with Syria and its support in combating terrorism and extremism, and reaffirmed the UAE's stance supporting all efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the Syrian crisis.

He hoped this could be achieved in a manner that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability and development, while preserving Syria’s unity and sovereignty over its entire territories, as reported by government news ageny Wam.