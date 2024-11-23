Ban on drone use in UAE to be removed by authorities

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2022/02/21/uae-extends-aerial-drone-ban-until-further-notice/" target="_blank">flying of drones</a> will no longer be prohibited in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a> following an announcement by the Ministry of Interior on Saturday. The ministry and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the General Civil Aviation Authority announced a partial lifting on restrictions on drone activities, which would come into effect from Monday, November 25. “This plan prioritises the safety of airspace and ensures the protection of society, individuals and property,” the ministry said in a statement. The General Civil Aviation Authority is introducing a platform for drones. Officials said entities planning to operate drones must familiarise themselves with all requirements through the UAE drones website. “This interactive hub aims to simplify registration, regulate drone usage, and provide clarity on operational guidelines. By centralising all procedures, the platform ensures greater convenience for users by involving all related entities under one system.” The first phase of the removal of restrictions will apply to companies and government agencies. This will then be expanded for other users including amateur drone operators, with specific timelines to be revealed at a later date. The ban was introduced in January 2022, after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/01/30/uae-defence-destroys-ballistic-missile-in-terrorist-attack-by-yemens-houthis/" target="_blank">series of attempted attacks</a> on Abu Dhabi by the Yemen-based Houthi terrorist group. Restrictions on the use of aerial drones and light sports aircraft were then extended until further notice, by the Ministry of Interior. Companies with essential commercial projects were advised at the time to apply to the authority to ask for an exemption. Firms, government institutions, and entities conducting research, testing, or exhibitions can apply for operational permits using the UAE Drones application, run by the General Civil Aviation Authority. All drone-related incidents that cause harm or pose risks must be reported through the platform. “Users can submit incident reports by accessing the Incident Report section on the UAE Drones platform, completing the required forms, and providing all necessary information,” said the statement. “This reporting system is designed to improve drone safety standards while upholding the security of individuals and property.”