Antoine Delcourt, Belgian ambassador to the UAE, at the embassy in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
Antoine Delcourt, Belgian ambassador to the UAE, at the embassy in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

News

UAE

From Burj Khalifa to Palm Jebel Ali: Belgium's small but mighty contributions to the UAE

Ambassador Antoine Delcourt celebrates 'common points' between nations

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

November 15, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today