From Burj Khalifa to Palm Jebel Ali: Belgium's small but mighty contributions to the UAE

From the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/burj-khalifa/" target="_blank">Burj Khalifa</a> to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/08/26/dubais-palm-jebel-ali-on-course-for-2026-launch-as-700-homes-sold/" target="_blank">Palm Jebel Ali</a>, the Belgian ambassador has highlighted how his country's community has left an enduring legacy in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>. Speaking to <i>The National</i> to mark the country’s King’s Day on November 15, Antoine Delcourt reflected on the flourishing relations between the nations, his drive to boost ties with all seven emirates and how <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/belgium/" target="_blank">Belgians</a> are known as people who deliver. Belgians often stay under the radar, he said, but their role in some of the UAE’s top projects shows they get the job done. “It's a bit in our DNA,” said Mr Delcourt. “We don't like to brag too much. We are seen as people who deliver, who are reliable and very down to earth.” The envoy is about half way through a maximum four-year term and outlined how <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/belgium/" target="_blank">Belgium</a> was one of the first countries to recognise the UAE after unification in 1971. A Belgian embassy opened here a few years later. “There are a lot of common points between the UAE and Belgium,” he said. “In terms of population, in terms of GDP, this is more or less comparable. We are bridge builders, we are like consensus makers. I think this is also very much the role of the UAE in this region.” While the country is known as the home of <i>The Smurfs</i> and <i>Tintin</i>, it also has a tradition of commerce and trade that extends to the UAE. Bilateral trade as of 2023 stands at about €7 billion per year. Hundreds of Belgian companies operate here. These include construction company Besix, which has been involved here since the 1960s and is central to several major projects including the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Guggenheim Museum and Zayed National Museum. Belgium is also renowned for dredging companies, such as Jan De Nul, which was centrally involved in the Palm Jebel Ali megaproject. “A lot of projects have been developed by Belgian companies here and I don't think it's very well known. My agenda when I arrived was to try to consolidate and further deepen these economic relations,” Mr Delcourt said. “But the trade relationship extends into areas such as chemicals, machinery, chocolate and diamonds. The two biggest diamond places in the world are Antwerp and Dubai.” There are about 4,500 Belgians registered in the UAE but the true figure could be higher – up from 3,500 when Mr Delcourt started his tenure. It is the second-largest Belgian community in the Arab world after Morocco with Belgians choosing to live here for the quality of life, security and connectivity. High-level visits are common, with the Belgian prime minister and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2022/02/05/king-and-queen-of-belgium-visit-uae/" target="_blank">king and queen</a> visiting over the past few years. “It shows how important this country is for Belgium,” he said. Belgium is a country of more than 11 million people with a Dutch-speaking north and mainly French-speaking south. Its system of government is a federal one that is decentralised and can often appear unwieldy but “works well”, Mr Delcourt said. It is this experience of a federal system that also informs his work in the UAE. The partnership is not just with Abu Dhabi and Dubai but the other five emirates, he said. Just last month, he accompanied a delegation of female entrepreneurs from Sharjah to Brussels to attend a business forum. “It was incredibly useful to go beyond the perceptions that we might sometimes have here or in Europe about each other,” he said. “Women empowerment and gender equality … it is a common agenda.” Back home in Belgium, negotiations are continuing to form a government following elections held in June and local polls last month. When asked when a government would be formed, Mr Delcourt said it could be another few weeks or even months. “That's the famous Belgian compromise or Belgian consensus,” said Mr Delcourt, who is from French-speaking Charleroi. “It might seem like this is not working. But we always form a government. It's good to witness this while you have more and more political violence in the world.” The outcome of the US election, that saw Republican candidate Donald Trump returned to office, came after the interview was conducted, but the relationship with America would always be crucial, he said, and the EU would work with whoever entered the White House. Turning to the future of Europe, Mr Delcourt said the institutions were “very strong” but security was a “concern”. <i>“</i>This is also why we are supporting Ukraine and helping Ukraine against this unprovoked and unjustified aggression by Russia,” he said. “This is what we are doing and we will keep doing it.” A veteran diplomat, Mr Delcourt served in India, China and Lebanon, describing the latter as a country “very close to my heart”. Referring to Israel's invasion of the country, he said he was “very saddened at the situation”. “The situation is very worrisome,” he said. “We have asked for de-escalation … [along with] respect of international law and humanitarian law.” The Belgian community in the UAE come together for King's Day on Friday. While the country celebrates its national day in July, this event honours the monarchy. For Mr Delcourt, it is an important day to reflect on what he considers a special personal relationship with the UAE. His parents lived in Abu Dhabi for about 15 years from 1999 and returned last year for the first time. They even found their old apartment despite all the changes. “They came back for the first time since they left to visit me last year,” he said. “It was a nice moment.”