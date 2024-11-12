Fujairah plane crash leaves pilot dead and one missing

One person has died and another is missing after a training flight crashed in Fujairah on Tuesday. The body of a flight training instructor was found on the coast of the emirate, and the search is continuing for the student and the aircraft. The General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE said the aircraft lost communication shortly after take-off.
“We received a report about an incident to a training aeroplane after communication was lost for 20 minutes after departing. The aeroplane went missing on the radar,” the authority said in a statement. “Onboard the aeroplane there was the pilot and a trainee from a foreign nationality.”
Search and rescue teams have since launched an intensive search operation to find the trainee and the aeroplane. “We found the body of the pilot on the coast of the emirate. Search continues for the trainee and the aeroplane.”
The authority offered its deepest condolences to the family of the pilot. An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the incident.
This is a developing story...
