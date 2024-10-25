Sophia Sarah Addas helps labourers to fill out their documents so they can head to Makkah for Umrah. All photos: Umrah 4 Labour Workers

Dubai resident fulfils dreams as hundreds of workers perform Umrah for free

Sophia Addad is leading a community initiative to fund journeys to Saudi Arabia for UAE workers

Ali Al Shouk
October 25, 2024