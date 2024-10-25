Dubai resident fulfils dreams as hundreds of workers perform Umrah for free

A Dubai resident helped hundreds of workers perform <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/2023/03/10/saudi-arabia-to-provide-umrah-permits-through-nusuk-app-for-pilgrims-visiting-this-ramadan/" target="_blank">Umrah</a> free of charge this year to ensure nobody was priced out of completing the spiritual journey. Sophia Addad, a director at Deloitte Middle East, was inspired to launch a community campaign after talking to a cleaner last year who said it was her dream to travel to Makkah for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/04/25/wwes-mustafa-ali-expresses-gratitude-as-he-reflects-on-first-umrah-experience/" target="_blank">Umrah</a> if money was no object. It led her to team up with family and friends to pay for the woman's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/2023/04/20/jordans-king-abdullah-performs-umrah-during-visit-to-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">trip</a> and set her off on a path to assist 400 more UAE workers in travelling from Dubai to Saudi Arabia since April. “The woman, Khadija, started crying and told me that she would love to go for Umrah. Her answer sparked the idea of helping workers to perform Umrah,” Ms Addad said. “I arranged for an Umrah trip for her, and she came back very happy. It is a spiritual journey,” she said. She has since established a company – called Umrah 4 Labour Workers – where those who have never been on the Umrah pilgrimage can apply for free of charge visits to Makkah and the city of Madinah. Organisations and people are invited to gift the Dh1,500 cost of the package. Umrah can be performed at any time during the year – apart from when the Hajj pilgrimage is observed – and while not deemed compulsory, is a cherished cornerstone of the Islamic faith for millions. “My target is to send 1 million workers to Umrah. The feedback was incredible. I wanted to give back to the community. It’s a rewarding feeling because we owe so much to the people around us,” said Ms Addad, who is from Saudi Arabia and has lived in Dubai since 2021. Ms Addad found through her research that it typically costs Dh4,500 to perform Umrah, including travel costs from the Emirates. However, she contacted the Al Suwaigh Umrah company in Saudi Arabia who told her she could send 49 workers in a bus for a price range between Dh1,100 to Dh1,500 each for one week. “The price includes everything from the visa, insurance, transportation, food and accommodation,” she said. “Many people wanted to buy Umrah packages and send the workers. I became the connection point between the workers, Umrah company and people.” Nine convoys carrying 401 workers have set off for Saudi Arabia since April as part of a growing initiative. “We have 1,500 workers on the waiting list now. Bus number ten will be departing in November this year,” she said. “Individuals can buy Umrah package for workers. Companies can also come to us and book a bus to send their workers to Umrah.” Workers can apply on the company's website using several languages and should have a valid Emirates ID and passport. They must have never performed Umrah before. Ms Addas sets up WhatsApp groups for each group of pilgrims and welcomes them back with flowers when they return. “I feel those workers are my little brothers. Providing them with the opportunity to perform Umrah could have a huge impact on their lives and faith,” she said. Mohammed Asad, 27 from Pakistan, who works as an office boy, said he was in disbelief when he was told he could perform Umrah free of charge. “Performing Umrah is my best dream. I was thrilled when I went to Umrah thanks to Sophia. She is a good person and made my lifelong dream come true,” Mr Asad told <i>The National.</i> “I really loved the way they guided me throughout the trip. I’m grateful to have the opportunity. Any worker who can’t afford to go to Umrah should submit a request to fulfil the dream. I’m grateful and hope to perform Umrah for a second time with my family who are based in Pakistan.” Mohammed Rafique, a machine operator from Pakistan, who lives in Dubai's Al Quoz district, was thrilled to make the journey to Saudi Arabia. ‘Thanks to Allah for this blessed and wonderful experience of my whole life to go Makkah and perform Umrah. I’m grateful to the team who sent us on this wonderful journey,” said Mr Rafique. “They helped us a lot to enhance and fulfil our spiritual beliefs.”