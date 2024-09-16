Baps Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi braces for surge past 1.3m visitors with special 3D film

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/08/baps-hindu-temple-in-abu-dhabi-welcomes-hundreds-of-thousands-of-visitors-since-opening/" target="_blank">Baps Hindu </a>temple in Abu Dhabi's Abu Mureikha area has welcomed more than 1.3-million visitors since opening its doors in February, with authorities bracing for a surge in numbers as they launch a 12-minute 3D film mapping how artisans in India created the majestic structure. Titled <i>The Fairy Tale, </i>the film will be showcased for free on the temple grounds for the first week, with worshippers urged to register to enter the temple complex. “The mandir (temple) has remarkably reached 1 million visitors within the first 100 days – a little over three months – surpassing our expectations,” Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of international relations for Baps, told <i>The National</i>. “Despite the intense heat of 45°C, the temple attracts 3,000 visitors during the day and 8,000 to 10,000 on weekends.” The temple authorities are also preparing to welcome tens of thousands of people over the next couple of months for the Hindu festivals of Navratri, Dusherra and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2022/12/31/dubai-hindu-temple-to-stay-open-past-midnight-on-new-years-eve/" target="_blank">Diwali</a>. “We anticipate further growth in attendance, especially during Diwali. Having celebrated major Indian festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi, people feel a deep sense of belonging and genuine spirituality here, which further contributes to the increasing number of visitors,” he added. The Baps Hindu temple touched 1 million visitors within the first 100 days of its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/15/hindu-temple-abu-dhabi-baps/" target="_blank">inauguration</a> by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the start of the year. The 3D documentary will capture the efforts of hundreds of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2022/05/27/abu-dhabis-first-traditional-hindu-temple-takes-shape-as-project-gathers-pace/" target="_blank">sculptors</a> in Indian villages as they painstakingly carved pillars for months before it was shipped to Abu Dhabi. It showcases the strength of a community coming together from all over India to build Abu Dhabi’s first Baps Hindu temple. Much like ancient Indian shrines, the temple does not use steel, iron or reinforced concrete in the construction. Using an age-old compression construction technique, stone and granite was used in the foundation, followed by the carved pink sandstone and topped with the intricate marble work. “It is not just a film or a documentary. It is an immersive journey that unveils, for the first time, the temple's evolution from the first prayer on the sand dunes of Sharjah in 1997 to its grand inauguration on February 14,” added Swami Brahmaviharidas. “The journey highlights the creation of the mandir and emphasises the theme of harmony and unity, showcasing how citizens and communities come together to see this project to completion. The overarching message of the experience is to inspire every visitor to become ambassadors of harmony, at home, at the workplace and in all other aspects of life.” Satish Kumar Sivan, India’s Consul General to the UAE, said the 12-minute film beautifully captured the temple’s story. “I am of the firm belief that India and UAE can together create a pathway for all of humankind to emulate. Let’s dedicate ourselves to spreading the message of peace because that’s the healing potion that the world desperately is in need today,” he said. Surender Kandhari, chairman of Guru Nanak Darbar, the Sikh gurdwara in Dubai, said the film reflected the respect for all religions in the country. “<i>The Fairy Tale</i> is nothing short of magical … a testament to the immense hard work and dedication that went into achieving this architectural marvel, a true wonder of the world,” he said. “Every intricate detail, from the conceptualisation to the execution, has been meticulously crafted, creating a historic landmark that stands as a beacon of what is possible when human effort is combined with divine inspiration.” A registration system continues to remain in place to manage the huge numbers, the temple authorities said. The film will be broadcast for free this week at a small theatre set up on the temple grounds, with the viewing starting at 9.30am, and more sessions later at regular intervals. Adults will later be charged Dh50, while it will continue to be free for children under the age of 12 and people with special needs. “We expect even more visitors with the introduction of our new feature experience, <i>The Fairy Tale</i>,” Swami Brahmaviharidas said. Built on land granted by President Sheikh Mohamed when he was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the temple is located off the main motorway connecting Dubai to Abu Dhabi. The Baps Hindu temple is open to people from all faith from 9am to 8pm from Tuesday to Sunday. The temple is closed on Monday.