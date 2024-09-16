The new 12-minute film tells the story of how the Baps Hindu temple was created. Photo: Baps Hindu Mandir
The new 12-minute film tells the story of how the Baps Hindu temple was created. Photo: Baps Hindu Mandir

News

UAE

Baps Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi braces for surge past 1.3m visitors with special 3D film

Temple authorities reported that more than 1.3 million visitors have come since its February opening

Ramola Talwar Badam
Ramola Talwar Badam

September 16, 2024