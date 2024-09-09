UAE private sector holiday confirmed for the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

Private sector workers will be granted a paid public holiday on Sunday for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/07/uae-announces-public-sector-holiday-for-prophet-mohammeds-birthday/" target="_blank">Prophet Mohammed’s birthday</a>. The announcement was made on Monday by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The holiday is typically marked by observance rather than celebration. “On this auspicious occasion, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents," the ministry wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources had previously confirmed that Sunday would be a paid holiday for public sector staff. As the majority of private companies follow a Monday to Friday week in the Emirates, the public holiday is unlikely to be a day off from work for most. Those who work on Sunday as part of their contracted hours, however, will be line for a break. UAE workers can look forward to the final public holiday of the year in celebration of National Day, with the break falling on Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3.