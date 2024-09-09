Relaxing on Dubai's Kite Beach on a public holiday. Sunday, September 15, is a public and private sector public holiday to mark the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday. Pawan Singh / The National
UAE private sector holiday confirmed for the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

Authorities announce Sunday, September 15 as a paid public holiday for workers

September 09, 2024