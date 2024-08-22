A Closer Look: Flydubai cancels new routes as Boeing woes grow

<b>In A Closer Look, </b><i><b>The National</b></i><b> provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/07/24/farnborough-airshow-flydubai-to-issue-tender-for-biggest-order-yet-by-year-end/" target="_blank">Flydubai </a>has cancelled the launch of routes planned for the second half of this year and reduced capacity on others because of jet delivery delays at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/03/25/scandal-hit-boeing-shows-that-our-society-stands-at-an-ethical-crossroads/" target="_blank">Boeing</a> and supply chain issues. It adds to the growing list of problems faced by the plane manufacturer as its public appeal continues to wane. Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to <i>The National</i>'s Deena Kamel to find out why the UAE airline won't be receiving their planes and what is being done to mitigate the effect on passengers. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/08/19/flydubai-boeing-delays/"><b>Flydubai cancels new routes due to Boeing jet delivery delays</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/08/20/boeing-pauses-777x-flight-tests-after-engine-mounting-structure-failure/"><b>Boeing pauses 777X flight tests after engine mounting structure failure</b></a>