A Closer Look: Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump?

US Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris </a>has gained early momentum against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> as the Democrats' presumptive nominee sharpened attack lines against her Republican rival, a convicted felon. Only two days after President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> dropped out of the race, Ms Harris opened a two-percentage-point lead over Mr Trump in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on Monday and Tuesday. But will a last-minute change this far into the race be a problem or a boost for the Democrats? Here, host Greg Tanner speaks to <i>The National</i>'s Cody Combs to find out what the predictions are for this US election and who looks likely to come out on top. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/07/24/markets-set-to-pitch-and-lurch-to-the-tune-of-donald-trump-and-kamala-harris/">Markets set to pitch and lurch to the tune of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/07/22/will-kamala-harris-win-2024-us-election-poll-predictor-allan-lichtman-assesses-the-race/">Will Kamala Harris win 2024 US election? Poll predictor Allan Lichtman assesses the race</a>