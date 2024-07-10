News

UAE

Brain surgeon hails Gaza's hero medics saving lives at hospitals under attack

Dr Maher Elayyan praises remarkable dedication of healthcare workers after completing voluntary mission

author image
Salam Al Amir
UAE

10 July, 2024

UAEGazaMedicineHealth news
Read next...
Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Gazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Brain surgeon hails Gaza medics saving lives at besieged hospitals

My Own Home: Couple get Dh3 million offers for bargain Dh1.3m property

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Nafis Awards winners

UAE aid lorries arrive in Gaza from Karam Abu Salem crossing

Abu Dhabi encourages Emirati youth to marry and strengthen families

Today's cartoonShadi's take on US plane maker Boeing's woes

PicturesAerial images of 1980s Dubai shows city on cusp of transformation

ExclusiveVFS Global CEO interview: the man seeking to simplify the visa process

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

Aziz Rizk and his wife Caroline are trying to help raise funds for their nine-month-old son Jayden, who is suffering from SMA type 1, in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

‘This is our last hope’: Couple fly to UAE after life-saving donation fails to materialise

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space