Elderly Emiratis, disabled people and pregnant women can get legal fees waived in Dubai

Dubai Courts has launched new services that will allow elderly Emiratis, pregnant women and the disabled to have their legal fees waived or payments postponed, depending on their circumstances.

The new services are being introduced to advance social justice and equality, said a senior figure from Dubai Courts.

Women in their 'iddah', referring to the period of time that must elapse following a divorce or the death of a woman’s husband, will also be able to avail of the scheme.

The new initiative is known as Fe Al Shoufa, which translates as "at your service".

“Our goal is to make judicial processes more accessible and easier for these groups, enhancing social integration and providing advanced services that ensure social justice and equality,” said Mohamed Al Obeidli, Dubai Courts’ Case Management Sector chief executive, speaking to The National.

Pregnant women and disabled people will be able to avail of the scheme regardless of their nationality.

محاكم دبي تُطلق باقة خدمات "في الشوفه" لتسهيل الإجراءات على كبار المواطنين وأصحاب الهمم مساهمةً في تحقيق غايات أجندة #دبي الاجتماعية 33.



Dubai Courts announced the launch of an integrated package of services aimed at facilitating and streamlining judicial procedures for senior… pic.twitter.com/6E7Tpvr8a8 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 8, 2024

The services offered include free legal advice and representation from a host of law firms within the emirate.

“These firms will assign one of their lawyers to offer this service at no cost,” said Mr Al Obeidli.

Senior citizens and disabled individuals can request to postpone paying case fees or be exempted from paying them.

These requests will be reviewed by a dedicated committee at Dubai Courts.

A debt relief service will also be made available for those eligible.

This will be enabled through the “Courts of Good” project, which was launched in 2018 to ease financial burdens on debtors and those unable to pay, using donated funds from various sources.

“Dubai Courts is keen to make it easier for senior citizens and people of determination to obtain judicial services," said Prof Dr Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, director general of Dubai Courts, was quoted as saying by Dubai Government Media Office.

"Aligned with Dubai's vision for ensuring sustainable development and a high quality of life for all members of society, we believe the new initiative will contribute to enhancing customer satisfaction and establishing confidence in the judicial system in Dubai."

The services can be requested via the contact centre at phone number 043347777, by visiting the nearest Dubai Courts service office, or through the Dubai Courts website.

Mr Al Obeidli said the targeted groups will be given priority access to all court services and special parking spaces will be allocated for them.

A helping hand

The UAE already has a number of schemes in place to help provide for people who fall under the above mentioned categories.

It offers health, recreational, physical, psychological and social treatment programmes with permanent care facilities.

It also provides them with home care services offering primary health, social, psychological, and physical therapy, rehabilitation programmes, social assistance, and discounted or free transport and parking.

Discount cards are also issued by the Ministry of Community Development for use in shops and restaurants.

In Dubai, senior Emiratis receive the “Thukhur” card, which grants access to services from 15 government departments, including priority in completing procedures, discounts or fee exemptions, and reduced-price or free parking.

The card also offers discounts on pharmaceutical services and health care at numerous hospitals, clinics, and centres, with some offering up to 70 per cent discounts.

The discount list includes service providers such as Etisalat and many shops as well as reduced rates in a number of hotels.

In Abu Dhabi, a comprehensive plan to improve inclusivity, enhance public access and services for people with disabilities and the elderly, and to create more job opportunities, was announced in January this year by Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development and Aldar Properties.

The strategy will focus on enhancing both physical and digital accessibility to public facilities, transport, housing, education, health, social and entertainment services.