UAE announces $70 million funding for UN aid effort in Sudan

The UAE has boosted its contributions to humanitarian efforts in Sudan by channelling $70 million in aid for UN agencies.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday.

Aid will be directed to UN agencies including the Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the World Food Programme, the High Commissioner for Refugees, the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Health Organisation, the ministry said.

The donation will provide “a comprehensive approach to assistance, especially food and health assistance, protecting women and children, and providing livelihoods and shelter in emergency situations”, it added.

It confirms the UAE’s “commitment to addressing various aspects of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan”, the ministry said.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, announced that the aid would go to Al Fasher and other areas.

It shows the UAE’s support for the Sudanese people and the importance placed by the Emirates on tackling “humanitarian challenges” and “extending a helping hand” to those in need, Ms Al Hashimy added.

Since the beginning of the war in Sudan, the UAE has established an air bridge with neighbouring South Sudan and Chad, which have taken in thousands of refugees displaced because of the conflict, Ms Al Hashimy said.

The Emirates has provided $130 million, plus 9,500 tonnes of food and medical supplies flown in on 148 relief planes.

It has also sent a ship carrying about 1,000 tonnes of urgent relief supplies. The UAE has also supported Sudanese refugee camps in Abeche and several other regions of Chad.

A plane carrying 100 tonnes of food aid was also sent to help to Sudanese refugees in South Sudan through the World Food Programme.

“The UAE has built two field hospitals in Amdgrass and Abeche, Chad, to support Sudanese refugees,” Ms Al Hashimy said.

“Their services extend to all civilians, regardless of nationality, age, gender or political affiliation.”

The hospital in Amdgrass has treated more than 29,000 patients since it opened. Ms Al Hashimy reiterated the UAE’s call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and continued work to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.

Read More UN Security Council demands end to El Fasher siege in Sudan's Darfur

Martin Griffiths, UN undersecretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief co-ordinator, said: “We are very grateful to the government and people of the UAE for this generous support of $70 million to help provide relief to the people of Sudan.

“With this contribution, we can strengthen life-saving support to families and communities besieged by the unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”