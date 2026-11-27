As a nine-year-old boy in the early 1960s, Ahmad Al Hallak accompanied his father through alleyways of Old Damascus, as he walked to jobs at glass factories tucked away in the ancient quarter of Syria's capital.

His father, a glassblower who later opened his own workshop just outside Bab Sharqi, one of the old city's seven gates, wanted his son to learn the craft. Mass-produced glassware was rare at the time, and many people bought their cups, glasses and other items from small, family-owned manufacturers.

The Shaghour neighbourhood where Mr Al Hallak grew up was home to some of the capital's most established trading and craft families, and to more than a dozen glass workshops.

“Blowing and forming glass is a Damascene tradition. It has been done basically in the same way for the last 2,000 years,” said Mr Al Hallak, who is known by Abu Mahmoud, after the workshop his father bequeathed him.

Now 70, Mr Al Hallak might be the last keeper of that tradition. He works full-time, but once he retires, glassblowing could disappear from its Syrian birthplace. His workshop was the last one left in Damascus when civil war broke out in 2011.

Glassware made by Ahmad Al Hallak. Ahmad Fallaha / The National Show caption: Glassware made by Ahmad Al Hallak. Ahmad Fallaha / The Natio…

The 15 craftsmen working for Mr Al Hallak at the time have either died, left the country, or retired. Some former employees occasionally stop by the workshop to blow glass, for a whiff of nostalgia.

“They miss it,” Mr Al Hallak said before blowing into a hollow metal rod to make a vase, using tongs and pincers to form tree branch-like extensions from its neck.

“I had learnt how to build my own ovens by the age of 13. Now, we cannot pass on the knowledge,” he said.

Mr Al Hallak taught his son, Mahmoud, much of the craft while he was in his teens, but he chose to become a trader. One of Mr Al Hallak brothers works part-time at the workshop, making light fixtures.

Unesco placed traditional glassblowing in Damascus on its “list of intangible heritage in need of urgent safeguarding” in 2023.

The craft was born two millennia ago in Syro-Phoenician areas of the Levant. It flourished under Syria’s Ayyubid and Mameluke rulers, when Damascus became known for its cobalt-blue glassware.

Pieces by Mr Al Hallak and other master glassblowers were sold in Lebanon an even exported to France, where the Riviera town of Biot and areas in the French interior are themselves renowned for traditional glassmaking.

Ahmad Al Hallak continues the art of traditional glassblowing at his workshop in Old Damascus using ovens he builds himself. Ahmad Fallaha / The National Show caption: Ahmad Al Hallak continues the art of traditional glassblowin…

Most of the cups, vases, jugs and other pieces Mr Al Hallak makes still go to France, but in much smaller quantities than before. He now works with a small furnace, made of bricks called ajur, because fuel prices have risen sharply and there is not enough demand to justify operating a bigger set-up.

“The world economy is in crisis and we felt it,” said Mr Al Hallak.

He had shut the workshop for several years during the civil war, at one point working at a crafts centre in Tyre, Lebanon. He reopened in Damascus two years before the war ended.

A tall drinking glass sells for $3 at the workshop, which is frequented mainly by members of Syria's diaspora and the few tourists who visit nowadays. The cost is high, given the average $200 monthly salary in Syria.

Visitors browse glass items on sale at the workshop. Ahmad Fallaha / The National Show caption: Visitors browse glass items on sale at the workshop. Ahmad F…

The raw material is glass pieces sorted by colour. A glassblowing cycle proceeds in shades, with Mr Al Hallak first making clear glass objects, followed by smoke grey, honey, green, light blue and cobalt blue, before the oven's lifespan ends. For the next cycle, Mr Al Hallak builds another oven.

Mahmoud, Mr Al Hallak's son, notes his father was once “among the youngest in this profession, and he is now the oldest”.

Although he learnt from his father, he realised early on that he would never match his skill. “I tried. I was curious. I got so many burns,” he said.

Mahmoud said that almost any piece by his father is instantly recognisable. “Once you see one, you know that is by Abu Mahmoud,” referring to his father and mentor.