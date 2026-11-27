Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved a mutual defence pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, completing Ankara’s ratification of the major agreement that lays the groundwork for closer ties between the three regional countries.

“It has been decided to ratify the attached Makkah agreement,” Turkey’s official gazette said on Friday in a message signed by Mr Erdogan.

The formalisation of the pact by Mr Erdogan comes after Turkey’s parliament ratified the agreement last month, paving the way for Ankara to send military support to Saudi Arabia, which has come under sustained attack in recent months by the Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen.

It also comes as senior officials from the three countries were due to meet in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday and Saturday to flesh out more details of the agreement, following meetings in Istanbul and Riyadh in August and October.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff Gen Selcuk Bayraktaroglu were attending the meetings in Islamabad, a Foreign Ministry official said on Friday.

In the meetings, Mr Fidan was expected to reiterate Turkey’s commitment to collective defence obligations under the pact, and state that Houthi attacks are “unacceptable”. He will also emphasise the importance of efforts to resolve the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran “through diplomatic channels” and to ensure maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Bab Al Mandeb strait, he added.

A Pakistani official did not respond to a request for comment.

Attack on one is attack on all

The Makkah Defence Alliance agreement was initially signed in the eponymous Saudi Arabian city in early August, building on bilateral defence ties between the countries and as the US-Iran conflict dragged on without a clear end in sight.

A large cloud of smoke over Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia, after Yemen's Houthis said they attacked the site. Photo: Nasa Worldview via Reuters Show caption: A large cloud of smoke over Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi…

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including civilian sites such as airports and energy infrastructure, have so far dominated talks among the signatories, who have vowed an attack on one is an attack on all.

At the last defence pact meeting last month, Turkey and Pakistan agreed to provide “military forces and capabilities” to Saudi Arabia, and retired Pakistani Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood was appointed secretary general of the alliance.

Turkish officials and analysts close to the government in Ankara have stressed any deployments to Saudi Arabia under the pact will be defensive in nature and focus on intelligence sharing and weapons systems. Turkish troops are unlikely to carry out operations in Yemen, in the face of domestic criticism about endangering Turkish troops’ lives for the sake of a foreign war.

Deals signed in 2010s

In an interview with broadcaster TGRT last weekend, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkey was already “doing our best in air defence, electronic warfare and other areas” of “technical assistance … aimed at the defence of Saudi Arabia”.

The two countries already have a number of agreements on military and defence industry co-operation that date back to the 2010s.

Mr Fidan said: “Our current policy is focused on the defence of Saudi Arabia, there is no decision taken regarding the presence of troops in Yemen but the necessary support is given to Saudi Arabia in its defence.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a meeting of a committee, established under the Makkah Joint Defence agreement, in Riyadh. AFP Show caption: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi Defence Ministe…

A legislator from Mr Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party told Reuters last month that Turkey would also submit ⁠to parliament a mandate allowing for military personnel to be sent to Saudi Arabia under the Makkah pact – a move that requires parliamentary approval under the Turkish constitution.

Troop deployments are “not automatic”, Mr Fidan said in his interview last week. “Regardless of which alliance you belong to, if you are going to be part of an all-out war, you need to get a parliamentary decision covering the military personnel and their mission.

'Assess the threat'

“Every year, we get parliamentary authorisation for our soldiers that we will keep in Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Lebanon, and those who will be on ships in international waters.”

For its part, Pakistan also has existing defence agreements with Saudi Arabia and last month a Foreign Ministry spokesman said the country “already has a substantial number of forces, as well as resources, in Riyadh”. It is the responsibility of those managing the Makkah pact to “assess the threat perception and operate in accordance with its own mandate”, the spokesman added.

“At least six other countries “are keen to join” the Makkah agreement, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said last month, without specifying which nations he was referring to. However, they cannot do so until the pact is “fully operational”, he added.

Officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey have all said publicly that the Makkah agreement is not aimed at forming an alliance against any specific country, amid suspicion from Turkey about what it sees as Israeli expansionism in the Middle East, as well as ongoing attacks by Iran and the proxy groups it backs across the region that have targeted Saudi financial and energy sectors.

“To interpret the development of defence co-operation among regional countries in the face of Iran’s and Israel’s maximalist policies merely as a new bloc formation is to downplay the risks these countries face,” said Murat Yesiltas, foreign policy chief at Seta, a think tank close to the Turkish government.

Iranian tankers wait at anchor off the coast of Bandar Abbas at the Strait of Hormuz. AFP Show caption: Iranian tankers wait at anchor off the coast of Bandar Abbas…

“A more meaningful reading sees the Makkah agreement as an effort to establish a stable security foundation, revitalise institutions, manage crises and, where possible, prevent crises before they escalate.”

Alongside Qatar, Turkey and Egypt, Pakistan has attempted to mediate between Washington and Tehran in a bid to end to the conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

A ceasefire agreement brokered by Islamabad in June later broke down, and the US and Iran have each continued to carry out attacks around the Strait of Hormuz, while Houthi attacks have also squeezed passage through another vital waterway, the Bab Al Mandab strait.

Following the deaths of two Italian citizens in a strike on Kuwait on Thursday, in which a Pakistani citizen was injured, Mr Dar spoke to his Iranian and Kuwaiti counterparts, according to posts on his X account.

The posts did not reference the attack explicitly but on the call to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Mr Dar said he discussed “the welfare and well-being of the Pakistani diaspora in Kuwait” and implications of “recent regional developments” for regional peace and security.

Iran denied it was behind the attack on Kuwait, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was ready to co-operate with Kuwait and Italy to determine the cause of the incident.