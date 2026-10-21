Revealed: Full text of Makkah defence pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan

The National has obtained the full text of the Makkah Defence Pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan after it was submitted to the Turkish parliament for approval.

The text, which had not been made public when the agreement was signed in August, was confirmed as authentic by a Turkish source.

Turkey's parliament must approve the pact before it becomes legally binding. But some articles have already been enacted. They include the appointment of a secretary general and the establishment of a central Strategic Political and Defence Committee.

The three countries held an emergency meeting this month to arrange for the rapid deployment of military forces to Saudi Arabia as it comes under attack by Houthi rebels.

The text of the pact, which has a Nato-style mutual defence clause, is published in full below.

MAKKAH AGREEMENT FOR JOINT DEFENCE BETWEEN THE REPUBLIC OF TÜRKİYE, THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PAKISTAN AND THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

The Republic of Türkiye, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (herein after referred to as "Party", "Parties" or "the core Parties").

Keeping in view the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty, principles of the UN charter, international laws and respective domestic laws; the "Parties" agree to further elevate existing cooperation mechanisms, coordination and integration to a joint defence agreement,

Confirming their will to advance the relations amongst the "Parties" on the basis of enhanced cooperation, coordination and integration, including interoperability, readiness and effectiveness of armed forces in pursuit of common interests, thereby, cementing the existing bonds of friendship and brotherhood amongst the "Parties" and their peoples,

Reaffirming the importance of principles of non-interference in domestic affairs, sovereign equality, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of the "Parties", expressing that implementation of required mutual assistance measures is fundamental in case of armed aggression against their independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Noting the importance of joint efforts and coordination in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations for ensuring global and regional peace, stability and security,

Noting the desire to deepen the existing cooperation between the authorities of the "Parties", in the fight against terrorism,

Emphasizing the importance of strengthening the existing cooperation amongst the "Parties" in regional and international organizations in order to pursue a common stance on international issues,

Noting, that the defence and defence industrial cooperation need tu be further strengthened amongst the "Parties",

Have agreed on the following:

Article 1 The "Parties" will cooperate in ensuring and protecting each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of their internationally recognized borders. In case the territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of any of the "Parties" are threatened or endangered, the "Parties" will utilize all means necessary to eliminate the threats) and dangers).

Article 2 Any external armed attack on any of the "Parties" will be considered an attack against all the "Parties". In case of an armed attack or military aggression against one of the "Parties" by another country or a group of countries, the "Parties" will immediately assist the "Party" so attacked, with all possibilities of mutual assistance to each other. Towards this end, the "Parties" will decide on the extent and nature of support to be provided after objective assessment of assistance required and will cooperate with each other, within the scope of available means. including military means and capabilities, with a view to exercise the right of self-defence granted by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations.

Article 3 The "Parties", in the light of Article 2 of this Agreement, will closely cooperate in defence, defence industry, and security, promote relations amongst the armed forces of the "Parties", and implement agreed actions to enhance defence cooperation.

Article 4 The "Parties" will hold regular consultations on international security issues.

The "Parties" will assist and cooperate with each other continuously and efficiently to develop and strengthen individual and joint measures on the-basis of joint assessment to secure their vital interests and eliminate threats or dangers to their national security.

Article 5 The "Parties" will strengthen their existing cooperation and joint efforts, including coordination at the operational level, in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, that negatively affect regional and international stability and security.

Article 6 In order to strengthen defence capabilities, the "Parties" will encourage personnel exchanges between defence institutions, joint, training programs, exercises, deployments and activities to increase the interoperability of the armed forces of the "Parties", both during peace and war.

Article 7 In order to strengthen defence capabilities, the "Parties" will support collaboration amongst defence industry as mutually agreed in the following manner:

a) Promoting defence co-production.

b) Establishing joint research and development projects and defence innovation in specialized technologies.

c) Training human capital and supporting military industries within the "Parties" territories, by experts from any "Party".

d) Exchanging expertise and lessons learned in the areas of defence industries and defence research, development, and innovation.

e) Any other areas as mutually agreed among the "Parties".

Article 8 1. The "core Parties" shall establish a "Strategic Political and Defence Committee" comprising the Foreign Minister, Defence Minister and the Chief of Defence (CHoD)/ Chief of General Staff of the "Parties", to provide strategic direction for the joint defence, pursue and develop requirements of the defence and security cooperation between the "Parties" and overcome any hinderance in the execution of this Agreement. The Committee will hold meetings, alternating amongst the "Parties", twice a year. Where necessary, the leaders of the "Parties" may meet once a year.

2. The "Strategic Political and Defence Committee" shall be empowered to set up such subsidiary committees as may be necessary.

3. Separate special agreements/ protocois will be negotiated between the "Parties" for implementation of the areas of cooperation referenced in this Agreement, where required.

4. The "Strategic Political and Defence Committee" shall approve and exercise power over the mechanism and criteria for any other parties to join this agreement, with consensus amongst the "core Parties".

5. The "Strategic Political and Defence Committee" shall have a secretariat based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Secretariat shall conclude a headquarters agreement with the Kingdom. Detailed functioning of the Secretariat, its organization and Constitution will be decided by the 'core Parties" with consensus, at a later stage.

6. The Secretariat shall be headed by a Secretary General, who shall be appointed on rotation amongst the "core Parties", for a period of three years. The first Secretary General shall be from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

7. The provisions of this article do not prejudice the work of existing military cooperation committees among the "Parties",

Article 9 To deepen cooperation in intelligence and appropriate coordination to that end, the "Parties" will share intelligence through secure channels, mutually agreed between the "Parties", with a commitment to information security, data protection and confidentiality.

Article 10 The "Parties" shall provide logistic support including arms, ammunition, fuel, spare parts and other equipment support during peace, war, and other. contingencies depending on the availability and compatibility of logistic support services.

Article 11 Without prejudice to international laws and respective domestic laws, the "Parties" have agreed to take this agreement as the legal basis in implementing its provisions and to suggest additional legal arrangements, if necessary.

Article 12 This Agreement does not prejudice the rights and obligations of the "Parties" arising from the international agreements they have already concluded.

Article 13 1. The "Parties" will respect the privacy of confidential information and documents they will obtain within the scope of this Agreement, and will respect national! legislation.

2. Confidential information and documents will not be shared with any government, company, or person of a country other than the "Parties".

3. It will be ensured that the principle of need-to-know-basis will be applied for the access to confidential information and documents, and for those who have appropriate-level security clearance.

Article 14 Any dispute arising from the interpretation or application of this Agreementshall be resolved amicably through consultations and negotiations amongst the "Parties".

Article 15 This Agreement may be amended by consultations and consensus amongst the "core Parties".

Article 16 1. This Agreement shall be ratified in accordance with each Party's applicable

procedures and shall come into force from the date of the last deposit of ratification into the headquarters of the secretariat of the "Strategic Political and Defence Committee"

2. This agreement shall remain in force indefinitely.

3. Any "Party" may withdraw from this Agreement after ten years from its coming into force by giving written notification to the other "Parties" through diplomatic channels at least three months prior to its intended withdrawal.

4. The termination of this Agreement or withdrawal from it shall not affect any ongoing activities or projects that have been agreed upon by the "Parties" prior to the termination or withdrawal date.

5. The responsibilities of the Parties regarding the protection of confidential information and documents and preventing its disclosure in accordance with this agreement will continue after the termination of this agreement or withdrawal from it.

This Agreement is in triplicate in the Arabic, English and Turkish languages, the three texts being equally authentic. In case of any difference of understanding in the provisions of the texts, English text shall prevail.

This Agreement has been signed at Makkah on Friday, 24/2/1448H corresponding 07 August 2026.

For the Republic of Turkiye - Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President

For the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crowm Prince

For the Islamic Republic of Pakistan - Muhammed Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister