The two men seen in what has instantly become an indelible image were frantically trying to warn motorists to stay away from a fuel tanker that had overturned on a busy road before it exploded, sparking a deadly inferno.

But they could not save themselves. They were instantly killed in the explosion, which sent large balls of fire shooting across a wide area.

As well as the two men, 29 people were killed, including 14 who were in a communal taxi, and 21 were injured. A total of 27 vehicles and motorcycles were charred by the fire, officials said.

Most of those killed were incinerated inside their cars as they negotiated a typical evening rush-hour traffic jam on Cairo's notoriously busy ring road, witnesses and local media reports said.

“It was like doomsday,” survivor Safwat Abdel Hafez said. “People were running around trying to escape and people were screaming, while others were trying to save people.”

The accident took place on a stretch of the ring road that runs through the densely populated, Nile-side district of Al Warraq, home to working and middle-class Egyptians.

The image of the two men risking their lives to save others - some of which were digitally altered to give the pair angel wings - provoked a wave of criticism of the authorities on social media.

But, as in similar previous accidents, discontent online was met with a flurry of posts by pro-government accounts, blaming human error, asserting that similar mishaps happen elsewhere and accusing the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood of engineering the incident to undermine the 12-year presidency of Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

People gather at the site in the aftermath of the fireball. Reuters Show caption: People gather at the site in the aftermath of the fireball. …

On Wednesday, prosecutors investigating the accident said police have arrested a man, accusing him of responsibility for the accident through reckless driving. They said his car had collided with the fuel tanker, causing it to overturn and explode.

“These are the seriously real men who died for the sake of others,” one Facebook user wrote. “Learn from them the meaning of humanity.”

The horrific nature of the accident and the high death toll have shaken many Egyptians, many of whom are toiling under the weight of steep and constantly rising prices.

It has also stoked popular discontent over the government's transport safety policies because it happened less than three weeks after seven were killed and 125 injured when two trains collided south of Cairo in the latest of a string of rail crashes that have killed or injured thousands since 2020.

The satirical phrase “The Minister of Transport of the Dead” has been shared widely by Egyptians since Wednesday night, directing their anger at powerful Transport Minister Kamel Al Waziri, a retired army general.

Official figures show the number of people killed in road accidents in Egypt rose 10.8 per cent to 5,829 in 2025 compared to the previous year.

The wreckage of a train crash south of Cairo earlier this month. EPA Show caption: The wreckage of a train crash south of Cairo earlier this mo…

The searing images from Al Warraq have led some Egyptians to question whether the country of 110 million people is suffering from a malaise despite a multibillion-dollar, high-octane drive to develop Egypt and repeated government assertions that the Arab nation is well on the route to prosperity.

Funds used to bankroll the construction boom have mostly come from foreign debt. Over the past decade, they have been used to improve and expand roads, introduce cutting-edge and expensive modes of transport, and build new cities, including the New Administrative Capital in the desert east of Cairo.

Road accidents are common, with speeding, weak enforcement of regulations and poor road conditions among contributing factors. Yet Egyptians tend to erupt in rage and disbelief when accidents happen.

Prominent rights lawyer Negad Al Borai called on members of parliament to publicly acknowledge their failure or inability to hold the government accountable.

“They must stop cashing in financial perks and stay home,” he said. “Enough already with waxing lyrical on the government. We are dealing with people's lives here.”