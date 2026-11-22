The Lebanese Armed Forces has seized about 264kg of explosives smuggled from Syria and arrested three people suspected of involvement in the operation.

Syrian security forces, meanwhile, said on Sunday they had thwarted a separate arms shipment destined for Lebanon.

The LAF said on X that the explosives were seized on Saturday in Al Dawra-Mashari Al Qaa following surveillance of the country’s northern and eastern borders. The cache consisted of 203kg of C4 and 61kg of TNT.

The LAF said the three suspects, identified by their initials, were detained and the seized materials handed over to the authorities, with an investigation by the judiciary under way.

Separately, Syria’s General Intelligence Service, working with Internal Security Forces, seized assorted weapons prepared for smuggling into Lebanon during a security operation in the Damascus countryside, Syrian security forces said.

One person suspected of involvement in the operation was arrested, while inquiries to uncover the wider network and its links to arms-smuggling operations continue.

Syrian authorities said they were pursuing those involved to prevent the country from being used as a transit route for smuggling weapons and military equipment into Lebanon.

Three people have been detained and the seized materials handed over to Lebanese authorities. Photo: Lebanese Armed Forces Show caption: Three people have been detained and the seized materials han…

Smuggling over the border, especially involving Lebanon's Hezbollah militia, has been one of the Syrian government's chief security concerns since taking power in December 2024. Hezbollah was an ally of the fallen regime of Bashar Al Assad.

Last month, the LAF said it had seized almost 250kg of explosives being smuggled over the border from Syria.

Four bombs and eight detonators were seized in addition to the stash of “highly explosive” TNT. Electrical wires were also found.