A gas pipeline explosion at a power station north of Iraq's southern city of Basra sparked a major fire on Saturday, killing four people and injuring 35, with the death toll expected to rise.

The blast occurred at the Hartha power station, about 20km north of Basra, sending flames and thick smoke into the sky and forcing emergency crews to evacuate nearby residents.

Provincial officials said dozens of homes and vehicles in surrounding neighbourhoods were damaged by the fire.

Civil defence teams battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. The fire spread from a gas transmission pipeline supplying the station, although the exact cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Footage posted on social media showed towering flames engulfing parts of the site as emergency personnel worked to contain the fire and prevent it from reaching nearby installations.

A fire burns at the Hartha power station, near Basra. Photo: Iraqi Civil Defence Show caption: A fire burns at the Hartha power station, near Basra. Photo:…

"Medical and ambulance staff and emergency ambulances are on high alert and are present at the scene of the accident, to provide first aid to the injured and transport them quickly to the governorate's hospitals to receive the necessary treatment," the Basra Health Department said in a statement.

The extent of the injuries "vary in terms of severity", it added.

The Hartha station is one of southern Iraq's main power-generation sites, with a capacity of about 1,400 megawatts, the country's Electricity Ministry said. Authorities have not yet announced the extent of damage to the plant's generating units or the effect on electricity supplies.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the pipeline rupture, officials said.