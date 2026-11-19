A Cairo court has suspended the retrial of Lina Attalah, editor-in-chief of the independent Egyptian news site Mada Masr, pending a ruling on a request by her lawyers to remove the presiding judge.

The New Cairo Misdemeanour Court suspended the retrial on Wednesday, a week after adjourning its opening hearing on November 11 to give Ms Attalah’s lawyers time to pursue their bid to have judge Mohamed Mubarak removed from the case.

A panel at the Court of Appeal is scheduled to consider the request on November 26, Mada Masr said in a statement.

The charges of publishing false news and operating a website without a licence remain pending. Ms Attalah is being retried after she was sentenced in absentia to one year in prison in 2024.

She said she learnt of the sentence only on October 27 this year, as she was being released after a hearing in a separate licensing case.

She told the Columbia Journalism Review that she did not know why she had been tried in her absence, saying she lived and worked in Egypt.

The case that led to the 2024 prison sentence followed a complaint by Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation over an article Mada Masr published after the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to Front Line Defenders, a rights organisation that has followed the proceedings.

Ms Attalah’s lawyers argue that Judge Mubarak should not oversee the retrial because he had already formed a view against her when he convicted her in the October licensing case.

In that case, he fined her three million Egyptian pounds ($55,650) and ordered the closure of Mada Masr and the confiscation of its equipment and property. The outlet paid the fine and Ms Attalah was released hours after the ruling. The defence has appealed against that conviction, with a hearing scheduled for November 25.

That hearing is separate from the November 26 proceedings over whether Judge Mubarak can continue to hear the retrial.

Though Ms Attalah's October trial was widely criticised as unfair, Egypt’s Supreme Judicial Council has continued to reject these assertions.

Mada Masr, a bilingual news site founded in Cairo in 2013, says it applied for a licence after Egypt’s 2018 media law introduced the requirement but has yet to receive a decision.

The law allows courts to order the closure of unlicensed websites and sets fines of between one million and three million Egyptian pounds.

The cases have drawn criticism from the UN and press freedom advocates. Amnesty International has called on Egyptian authorities to drop the charges against Ms Attalah and to overturn the closure order.