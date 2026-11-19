The International Monetary Fund has reached an agreement with Egypt on the final review of its loan programme. The deal would release about $2.3 billion before the arrangement ends next month.

If the fund's executive board approves, Egypt would receive about $1.5 billion under its Extended Fund Facility, and up to $800 million under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, a separate climate-focused arrangement.

That would bring total payouts under the two to about $9.6 billion, the IMF said. No timeline has been announced for board approval, and both arrangements expire on December 15.

The agreement follows talks in Cairo from October 25 to November 5, led by IMF mission chief Amine Mati. The mission left without a deal, and talks continued online from November 7 to 15.

“The authorities' successful implementation of their economic reform programme and proactive response to the implications of the Middle East war have helped preserve macroeconomic stability,” Mr Mati said.

The EFF was first approved in December 2022, and was expanded to $8 billion in March 2024. That came after Egypt let its currency fall sharply, and secured a $35 billion investment deal with Abu Dhabi's ADQ to develop the Ras El Hekma peninsula on its Mediterranean coast.

Growth up and risks high

Egypt's real economic growth reached 5.1 per cent in the 2025 to 2026 financial year, which ended on June 30. The IMF said this was driven by a recovery in Suez Canal and petroleum-related activity, and continued strength in manufacturing, tourism and communications.

Inflation, while still high, has been “more favourable than expected”, the fund said. Annual urban inflation slowed to 12.7 per cent in October from 13.9 per cent in September, according to the Central Bank of Egypt.

The central bank raised interest rates by 100 basis points in October, taking its overnight deposit rate to 20 per cent. It was the first increase since March 2024. Mr Mati said the move “underscores its commitment to price stability” amid higher international oil prices. He said exchange-rate flexibility “should remain the first line of defence” against external shocks.

Higher imports have widened the current account deficit, the IMF said, and the authorities have allowed the pound to adjust. The currency has lost about 13 per cent against the dollar over the past year, and hit a record low of 56.39 in October.

It was trading at about 53.75 to the dollar on Tuesday, according to the Egyptian Customs Authority.

The fund warned that downside risks “remain significant”.

It said an escalation of regional conflicts could disrupt trade and investment, and, combined with tighter global financial conditions, could trigger capital outflows and raise borrowing costs.

Debt and the state's footprint

Egypt beat its end-of-September targets for the primary surplus, the budget balance before interest payments, and for tax revenue, the IMF said. The government has committed to a primary surplus of 5 per cent of GDP in the 2026 to 2027 financial year.

High debt and financing needs remain “key vulnerabilities”. The fund said Cairo should step up efforts to reduce its reliance on short-term borrowing. It also called for timely fuel price adjustments to cover costs at the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, alongside “targeted social support” to protect vulnerable households.

On the state's role in the economy, Mr Mati welcomed the Banque du Caire share sale and plans to speed up the sale of state assets.

He said the authorities were committed to ensuring state-owned entities, “including the Future of Egypt”, operate in line with principles of competitive neutrality, oversight and transparency.

The presidency-linked Future of Egypt began in 2017 as a desert land reclamation project under the military. It now handles one of the world's largest wheat import programmes and controls major lakes and fisheries. It has moved into housing, renewable energy, infant formula and is set to take charge of licensing informal gold miners.

What comes next?

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has indicated that Egypt will not seek new IMF financing, and has directed officials to prepare a national programme to follow it.

Speaking at a World Economic Forum meeting in Cairo on Tuesday, he said a National Transformation Programme for 2027 to 2030 would be announced in December.

IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack said last week that what comes next is “very much for the Egyptian authorities”.