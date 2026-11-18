A court in Turkey has imposed a ban from politics on jailed Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, potentially paving the way for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party to take control of the country's largest city.

The court in Ankara found Mr Imamoglu guilty of voter fraud in a case concerning a party leadership congress. He and eight others were each sentenced to two years and one month in prison.

Mr Imamoglu has been in detention since March 2025 on separate corruption-related charges, which he denies. His deputy Nuri Aslan has been serving as acting mayor.

The political ban, if upheld, would deprive an already battered opposition of its most popular figure. It could also trigger the Istanbul city council to vote in a new mayor, at a time when opposition fragmentation could lead to a member of Mr Erdogan’s coalition being selected.

Losing political and financial control of Istanbul would be a severe blow for the opposition, which had once been buoyed by Mr Imamoglu’s election as mayor in 2019. From there, they scored decisive victories across the country in municipal elections in 2024.

Mr Imamoglu’s arrest last March, days before he was due to announce his presidential candidacy, was part of a judicial crackdown that has battered the opposition since. Dozens of elected officials face corruption charges that opposition parties say are politically motivated.

The accused in the latest case were convicted of making improper inducements to encourage people to vote for Ozgur Ozel when the Republican ⁠People's Party (CHP) elected him as leader at the 2023 congress. They denied the allegations.

The Ankara court said those convicted on Wednesday had two weeks to lodge an appeal and that the sentences would not be applied until a final approval by higher courts.

The verdict was released a day after authorities appointed a trustee to run the last major pro-opposition Sozcu television station, which had recently intensified its coverage of a fund crisis that has led to broad market sell-offs.