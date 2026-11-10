Iraq to reopen Al Sheeb border crossing with Iran but temporarily shuts Mandali

Iraq was set to reopen Al Sheeb border crossing with Iran on Tuesday morning after completing technical requirements and necessary procedures, the head of the Border Ports Authority said.

The authority will temporarily close ⁠the Mandali border crossing with Iran ​on ⁠Friday to ‌complete technical requirements, state media reported.

Mandali is part of a wider network of land crossings by which Iraq and Iran maintain commercial ties. Restricting these routes could affect Iraqi traders, local economies and the supply of Iranian goods into the country.

The current Iraqi government has been under US pressure since taking office in May to rein in Iranian influence in the country, especially through armed groups.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said the US Treasury had asked Baghdad to close most border crossings with Iran as part of Washington's policy of increasing economic pressure on Tehran.

“There are many official and unofficial border crossings with Iran, and closing all of them would be difficult and would affect our economy,” he said in an interview with Al Jazeera. "​The Americans ‌are still ⁠demanding the closure ​of the crossings ​and ‌we are currently in ⁠discussions with them.”

Al Sheeb was closed on October 21 to travellers and goods. The move followed direct orders from Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi ⁠and the decision was made to “reconsider ​the ​security ‌arrangements ⁠inside the crossing”, Mr Hussein said.

Al Sheeb crossing, in the south-eastern province of Maysan, is one of the main commercial gateways between the two countries, used for transporting food and construction materials, and by Iranian pilgrims heading to holy sites in Najaf and Karbala.

The decision to close it was at the time met with criticism from Iran and from local officials, causing friction with the Iraqi government. Mustafa Duair Abdulhassan, head of Maysan's provincial council, called for civil disobedience. He is affiliated with Sadiqoun, the political wing of the Iran-aligned Asaib Ahl Al Haq, led by Qais Al Khazali.

Karkh Court in Baghdad then ordered an investigation into the head of Maysan's provincial council, after Mr Al Zaidi called for an inquiry into the calls for civil unrest.