Bahrain to restore envoy to Baghdad in breakthrough after first Iraqi PM visit in decades

Bahrain has decided to send an ambassador back to Iraq, ending a diplomatic rift and marking a thaw in relations after the first visit by an Iraqi prime minister to the kingdom in more than two decades.

The decision was conveyed on Saturday by Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

He spoke in a phone call with Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.

Dr Al Zayani praised Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi’s visit and said that Manama would restore its envoy to Baghdad. The move reflected the kingdom's “keenness to strengthen relations with Iraq and expand prospects for joint cooperation”, he said.

Mr Hussein affirmed Iraq's interest in “strengthening and advancing bilateral relations with Bahrain across various fields”, the ministry said.

The ministers discussed regional developments, stressing the importance of continued co-ordination and consultation .

Bahrain's ambassador Khalid Al Mansour left Baghdad in April amid regional tension, as Manama summoned the Iraqi charge d'affaires in protest against drone attacks by Iran-backed militias. The groups claimed the strikes were aimed at US military bases in Bahrain.

For Baghdad, the return of the Bahraini ambassador is both symbolic and practical. It restores full diplomatic representation at a time when Iraq is trying to position itself as a mediator and a bridge between rival regional powers, rather than a battleground for their disputes.

Mr Al Zaidi has been moving to repair relations with Gulf states since taking office in May, pushing for talks between the six Gulf Co-operation Council states plus Iraq and Iran - an initiative known as 6+2.

Last week's visit by Mr Al Zaidi was hailed in Manama as “historic”. It was the first visit to Bahrain by a leader of post-2003 Iraq.

The Iraqi Prime Minister said he had come to "revive the historic relationship between the two countries", with work under way to boost ties in economic and political fields.

He was received by Crown Prince Salman, with whom he jointly chaired expanded talks, and later met King Hamad.

Mr Al Zaidi invited King Hamad to visit Iraq, underscoring Baghdad's intent to normalise relations with its Gulf neighbours.

Relations between Iraq and Bahrain have long been strained by sectarian politics and regional rivalry. The perception of post-2003 Iraq aligning with Tehran against Gulf states kept Iraqi-Bahraini relations cold for years, even as both sides maintained formal diplomatic ties.

The Bahrain stop was the latest leg of an intensive regional tour by the Iraqi PM that has taken him across the region over the past two weeks.

Last week, he visited Jordan, where he met King Abdullah II. Two days later, he travelled to Damascus for talks with Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara – the first visit to Syria by an Iraqi prime minister since the fall of Bashar Al Assad in 2024.

In Damascus, the talks focused on trade, investment, border security and the restoration of the Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline, as well as broader efforts to stabilise the region.