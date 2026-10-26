Iraqi court seeks arrest of Maysan provincial leader for defying Iran border closure

Iraq's Karkh Court in Baghdad on Monday ordered an investigation into the head of Maysan's provincial council after Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi called for a probe over his calls for civil disobedience if the Al Sheeb border crossing with Iran is not reopened.

Last week, Iraq closed the crossing in Maysan to travellers and goods, with the decision escalating tension with Iran and pro-Tehran Iraqi politicians. The decision was made due to security concerns at the border.

On Sunday, Mustafa Duair Abdulhassan, the head of Maysan's provincial council, said that people would have to “resort to civil disobedience and cut Maysan off from the rest of Iraq” if the crossing was not reopened. Mr Abdulhassan is affiliated with Sadiqoun, the political wing of the Iran-aligned Asaib Ahl Al Haq, led by Qais Al Khazali.

Mr Al Zaidi's office said the investigation was in response to “threats” and “inappropriate language”.

Other politicians have also criticised the closure, with some joining dozens of lorry drivers and workers who demonstrated last week, calling on the government to reverse its decision to shut the crossing, which is a vital land route for commercial and civilian vehicles. Protesters said their livelihoods depended on cross‑border traffic.

Mr Al Zaidi called on security forces to ensure a safe environment for demonstrators. The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council of National Security that underscored the need to “secure peaceful demonstrations” and to treat protesters with respect, his office said in a statement.

Maysan Governor Habib Dhahir Al Fartousi called on Mr Al Zaidi to reopen the crossing and warned the closure would drive up prices and disrupt trade.

Others have defended the decision. Abdelamir Taiban, a senior adviser to Mr Al Zaidi, told local media that Iran had “deliberately undermined Iraq’s security”, and alleged that Iranian-linked people were entering the country without authorisation and causing “chaos” along the border.

Mr Taiban said Iraq’s most serious border problems involved Iran. One of the biggest challenges was the flow of drugs and counterfeit currency from Iran, which he said had inflicted economic damage “greater than what ISIS caused”.

Iran's embassy in Iraq issued a statement on Saturday describing Mr Taiban's claims as “false allegations” and called on Iraqi authorities to take a position on remarks it said could damage relations between the countries. Iran had already criticised the border closure.

Iranian state media reported that Tehran was not given advance notice that the Al Sheeb crossing would be closed. The matter is under review, Iranian Interior Ministry spokesman Ali Zeinivand was quoted as saying.

Mr Al Zaidi, who took office in May, has sought to maintain balanced ties with both Iran and the US while moving to bring armed factions under state control. Some Iran‑aligned groups have complied, while others have resisted.

Protesters in Baghdad mark the anniversary of the 2019 anti-government demonstrations. AFP Show caption: Protesters in Baghdad mark the anniversary of the 2019 anti-…

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